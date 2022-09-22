Born and raised in Elkton, 91-year-old Bob Swinea has witnessed a lot of things change in his beloved Giles County. But perhaps one of the most meaningful changes is watching someone in his family go from the outside looking in, to front and center.
Swinea left Elkton in 1949. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and 18 years in the Air Force. He fought in the Korean War and got stationed in several different states, but nowhere else felt like home.
“I liked coming back to Elkton on leave,” Swinea remembered. “I didn’t like leaving and going back to the service.”
When he retired from the Air Force in 1973, Swinea took a job in civil service at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. While there, he went to college and earned his degree.
“I graduated from college in 1978,” Swinea recalled. “I knew it was time for me to get back home. I made a special trip to Redstone Arsenal. I spoke to a man in personnel there. I still remember his name — Mr. Black. I told him if he could get me back here within a year, I’d be satisfied. He told me, ‘It doesn’t take us a year to do anything.’”
Mr. Black was right. By 1979, Swinea went to work at Redstone and returned to live in Elkton.
“I knew a lot of people still here — the older people,” Swinea said. “They helped me clear off my land and get my place ready so I could build a house.”
Soon Swinea had a home and a great job at Redstone purchasing and installing MRI machines for the Department of Defense — a job he kept until his retirement. There was only one thing missing. He wanted to find a church family.
Thankfully, a church family came looking for him.
“The pastor of Elkton United Methodist Church at that time came to me and wanted me to visit his church,” Swinea shared. “His name was Bro. Raymond.”
Swinea did go visit Elkton UMC. In fact, he ended up joining the church and has been an active member there for the past 28 years, which is remarkable considering that up until the mid-1960s, he wasn’t even allowed to go inside.
“When I was being raised up, segregation was going on,” Swinea explained. “Elkton UMC was completely off limits for me.”
Last month, the day after his 91st birthday, Swinea’s nephew, Yancy Titus Bledsoe, who was also raised in Elkton, gave him a call, and the two reminisced about growing up there. They talked about how times had changed, and before long, their conversation turned to their past and present relationship with Elkton UMC.
“I said to Yancy, ‘You know I’m a member of Elkton UMC now. I have been for 28 years. Have you ever been in Elkton UMC?’ He said he hadn’t, that he used to ride by it on his bicycle when he was growing up and wonder what it looked like on the inside,” Swinea shared.
That’s when Swinea got the idea to bring his nephew and his church family together in the best way possible.
“Yancy is a preacher,” Swinea said. “So I asked him if he would like to come preach at our church. He said, ‘I would like that.’”
Like Swinea, Bledsoe grew up in the segregated South, but he was still in school when integration took place.
“I graduated from Elkton High School,” Bledsoe said. “I was one of the first blacks to attend Elkton High School after integration — me and two other people. The experience we had at Elkton was fabulous. We had some phenomenal teachers.”
After graduation in 1967, Bledsoe moved to Nashville to attend Tennessee State University. He graduated in 1972 and later on earned a degree from American Baptist College as well.
Unlike his uncle, Bledsoe never moved back to Elkton, but rather chose to settle down in Nashville. However, he didn’t hesitate to accept the invitation to come back to his hometown to preach.
And current Elkton UMC Pastor Brad Smith didn’t hesitate to make it happen.
“Bob asked me if it would be alright with me if Yancy came to preach one Sunday,” Smith said. “I said we’d be happy to have him, and it would be a great thing.”
So with the date set for Sunday, Sept. 25, Bledsoe will finally see the inside of the church he wondered about as a child.
“The bottom line is this,” Swinea said. “Here’s this kid, he grew up when segregation was going on, and these churches were off limits to him. Now, he’s going to come back and preach in it.”
The power of the moment isn’t lost on Bledsoe, either.
“When I used to ride by that church on my bicycle when I was a little boy, I never expected to be able to preach there,” Bledsoe confessed. “And when I called to wish my uncle a happy birthday, I had no idea we’d talk about this. But by the working of God and the things He does, I am going to be able to come and share what He has for me to share. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
