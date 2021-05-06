Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day. This year, though many restrictions have been lifted, social distancing and concern for the well-being of others is still a huge part of our daily lives. So, taking that into consideration, here are some suggestions for the special women in your life.
When it comes to moms, they can be pretty simple; most just really want to connect with their children, especially if they are far away. A phone call or video chat will do the trick. If you are within close proximity to mom, give her a day off from any family chore, especially during this difficult time when so many moms are stressed with added responsibilities. Let someone else be in charge of making and serving food, or order out. Then clear and clean the dishes. Doing laundry, dusting, vacuuming or any household chore is always appreciated. Moms are always there for us, so take this time to be there for them.
Offer some yard and garden services to your mom. This can be done in a variety of ways. Give her a gift certificate for services. Help her with mulching her beds. Put a certificate in a flower pot with some spring bulbs. Any gardener would love it and there’s no shipping charge.
Decorate you mom’s door or front porch with a new wreath or some potted plants or ferns. A hummingbird feeder is a great source of entertainment and joy for most of the year. Something flowering like a rose bush or dogwood tree will bring enjoyment for years to come and create a memory that the entire family can look back on as it grows. Remember to plant it for her.
If your mother is living with you, breakfast or coffee in bed is always a classic way to kick the celebration off. If she’s not fond of eating in bed, make her a sit-down brunch with an easy breakfast casserole served with some store-bought muffins or cinnamon rolls. If your mom is local, you can deliver a brunch or lunch casserole or bake her a cake! If you’re not with mom in person, have a virtual brunch date.
If you’re lucky enough to be home with mom, plan a movie night with one of her favorites or gather together to watch her favorite TV show.
A creative gift would be a video or a music play list. Record something with the kids for mom or grandmother wishing her a “Happy Mother’s Day” and let everyone tell her how much they appreciate her. Make a mix of her favorite songs for a workout or walk in the neighborhood. Make a special art project — paint a flower pot and tuck in seeds for her favorite flowers or make a stepping stone for the garden with special mementos or hand prints of the grandkids.
Go for a stroll in the neighborhood or at a park — there’s plenty of room to spread out. Pack a simple picnic lunch of homemade or store bought favorites. It can be as simple as fruit, cheese and crackers. If you’re at home with your mom, pack a cooler and take a scenic drive through the countryside.
Make your own card or write your own note or letter — mothers love anything homemade from their children or grandchildren. Make it in advance so that you have plenty of time to get it into the mail. Write whatever comes to mind that will say how much you appreciate the special woman in your life and all that she has done for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.