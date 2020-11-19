Fall is the time when apples, cranberries, pears and pumpkins are at their peak. It’s also time to start considering recipes for those holiday treats. If you’ve never made one, you will find there is no easier or tastier dessert than a dump cake. Here are just a few to help you herald in the season.
This caramel apple dump cake will bring together the flavors of the fall, including a fair treat you usually find on a stick. It’s an easy dump cake recipe full of fresh apples, caramel and the easy part... a cake mix.
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
6 cups finely chopped, peeled and cored apples of your choosing (about 3 large apples)
1 cup caramel ice cream topping
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups walnuts (optional)
15.25-ounce yellow cake mix
1/2 cup butter, melted (or more, see note)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
Pour apples into a single layer in the pan and drizzle caramel on top; sprinkle cinnamon on top then spoon on walnuts in an even layer. Sprinkle cake mix on top so that apples are completely covered.
Drizzle with butter, adding more if necessary to cover all dry spots. Or, mix the 1/2 cup butter with 1/2 cup milk to completely cover mixture.
Bake cake for 45-60 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cold, store in the refrigerator.
Pumpkin is the flavor of the season. This cake is full of flavor and is so easy and delicious. It’s a cross between a pumpkin pie and a cobbler, and it’s perfect for fall.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
29-ounce can pure pumpkin
12-ounce can evaporated milk
1 large egg
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons cinnamon
15.25-ounce yellow cake mix
3/4 cup melted butter
1 cup chopped pecans (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugar, salt and cinnamon until well mixed. Pour batter into the prepared pan; sprinkle the cake mix over the top of the batter.
Pour melted butter over cake mix and sprinkle with pecans.
Bake for 50 minutes; allow cake to cool 10 minutes before serving.
Made with a humble can of cranberry sauce, this dump cake will be a surprise and a wonderful, seasonal holiday treat.
Cranberry Cobbler Dump Cake
14-ounce can whole cranberry sauce
15.25-ounce yellow cake mix
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup granola cereal
1/3 cup dried cranberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 1/5 quart casserole dish with cooking spray; if you don’t have one, use an 8x8-inch square baking dish.
Spread cranberry sauce in the bottom of the dish; pour cake mix evenly over cranberry sauce. Pour melted butter evenly over the cake mix, making sure to cover it all. Spread granola on top.
Bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean. Cool for 10 minutes before serving; sprinkle dried cranberries on top.
If you are a fan of the pear, this is your chance to make it shine in a new way with this spiced pear dump cake recipe.
Spiced Pear Dump Cake
8 pears, peeled, cored and sliced
3 Tablespoons light brown sugar, packed
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
15.25-ounce spice cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray an 8x8-inch square pan with cooking spray.
In a bowl, stir together pear slices, brown sugar and cinnamon. Place pear slices into the baking pan; sprinkle cake mix on top. Pour the melted butter over it, making sure to cover the entire top.
Bake for about 50 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
Any of these recipes can be served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or with whipped cream as a topping.
