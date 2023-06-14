Screen Shot 2023-06-14 at 12.17.49 PM.png

The third Sunday in June is all about the men in our lives. Father’s Day is for husbands, brothers, grandfathers, friends, step-fathers and fathers alike; those in our lives who influence, protect, inspire, lead by example, support emotionally and financially, sit up waiting for us to return home — before or after curfews — kill giant spiders, teach us to ride bikes, catch, kick and hit balls and, most of all, love unconditionally.

Mark Twain, perhaps, best summed up the common relationship of fathers to children everywhere. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.