The third Sunday in June is all about the men in our lives. Father’s Day is for husbands, brothers, grandfathers, friends, step-fathers and fathers alike; those in our lives who influence, protect, inspire, lead by example, support emotionally and financially, sit up waiting for us to return home — before or after curfews — kill giant spiders, teach us to ride bikes, catch, kick and hit balls and, most of all, love unconditionally.
Mark Twain, perhaps, best summed up the common relationship of fathers to children everywhere.
“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”
To celebrate your dad, daddy, pop, granddad, uncle, brother or pa, here are a few ideas that will have real meaning for the men in your life on their Father’s Day.
Surprise dad with a special handwritten tribute. Have your kids tell a story or describe a special moment they shared, include a poem or incorporate their interpretation of a special saying or motto their dad uses. Even the smallest children can create something unique with printed letters or a crayon-colored picture. Frame it so it can be proudly displayed.
Homemade cards and pictures are great, but this year, why not create some kid art that your man can wear? Have each of your kids paint their name — in their favorite color — on a solid white tie with a permanent or fabric pen. If you have kids who aren’t old enough to write yet, let them draw a small picture or do a hand print using fabric paint. Even if your special guy doesn’t wear a tie very often, he can wear it to church or lunch for Father’s Day, and the best thing is that he can wear it year after year.
Another way to touch any dad’s heart is to record your favorite memories. You can put them together with special music from events in his life. Or you can take all the old films from his childhood and video memories from your life together and watch them with him. He’ll have those memories to last a lifetime; he’ll love it.
Moms can help the kids plan a special secret picnic for dad. The kids can hijack dad at a special time, for lunch or after work. Pack a picnic basket with all dad’s favorites and head to the park. Bring along some sports equipment, balls, bats, bikes or outdoor games, leave the cell phones and electronics in the car and just spend time with dad.
Recreating an experience with your father that will bring back happy memories is a great way to celebrate his special day. Go to an amusement park, take a camping trip, go fishing or to a special sporting event. Make it a multi-generational event and invite his dad. With adult siblings, this can especially be fun because you’ll have a whole new and different perspective. Be sure to record the day for posterity.
The day isn’t all about gift giving but if you want to buy dad a gift, make it something that will encourage him with a special hobby. Buy him a new tackle box and set a date to go fishing. If he used to like to paint but hasn’t done it in years, new paints and a blank canvas might inspire him to take up a brush again. Whatever is special to the man in your life, the sky’s the limit.
Finally, just listen. Spend some time listening — to stories, advice, anything dad has to say. It will mean the world.
