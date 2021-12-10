As much as diehard gardeners hate to admit it, there’s not much left to do in the garden in December. Aside from clearing the weeds and debris and making sure that gardening tools are sharpened and stored away for the spring, well that’s kind of it.
If you have a gardener in your life, would you like to do something special for them? If you want to put a smile back on his or her face, why not get some help from Santa. We have a few tips on some Christmas gifts for the gardener that are useful and not too pricey.
Composting can be key to achieving a high yield in your garden. A compost bin would make a welcome gift for any gardener. Not only is it functional, but it can save a gardener some money in the long run by helping to make their own fertilizer.
If the gardener in your life grows tomatoes — and who doesn’t? — then tomato cages might be a great gift.
Everyone knows how much flavor herbs, fresh or dried, add to any recipe. One of the easiest things to grow in a garden, or on the window sill — summer or winter — is fresh herbs. If you want to preserve them to last throughout the seasons, a drying wrack might be the perfect gift.
A lot of gardeners start their own seeds; it not only saves them money but makes it easy to add variety to their garden. Plus, you have control over your plants and how they are grown all the way to harvest. Most gardeners would love to get a seed kit for Christmas.
Whether your gardener has good knees or bad, there isn’t a gardener out there who wouldn’t appreciate a kneeler. A garden kneeling tool is an amazing invention. Not only does it cushion your knees while kneeling, but it can be used as a seat. And if you get the kind with side rails, it can steady you as get you up and down. What gardener wouldn’t love that?
Speaking of kneeling or stooping in the garden, any gardener would appreciate a planter box or raised bed garden to save their back and knees. You can find kits of all kinds and, to make it the really perfect gift, go ahead and assemble them to make their Christmas day!
A good wheelbarrow is something that gardeners dream of having. They are not very expensive, and give the gardener in your life another pair of hands for all kinds of work in the garden or yard.
Some other items that are always appreciated and needed by gardeners include: work gloves, trowels, hoes, pruners, sprinklers, watering cans, buckets and garden hoses of all kinds.
Merry Gardening Christmas!
