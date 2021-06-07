Birdsong 100

A surprise celebration is held to honor Giles County native Margaret Birdsong on her 100th birthday. The event was hosted by daughter Beverly and members of her current church home, Pennington United Methodist Church, May 26. Family members enjoying the occasion were daughter Beverly Birdsong of Nashville; sons, the Rev. Jerre Birdsong and daughter Meghan, of St. Louis, Mo., Tommy Birdsong, wife Cindy and son Bailey of Marietta, Ga.; grandson Trey Birdsong of Nashville; granddaughter Kathryn Chambers, husband Sam and daughter Ellie of Canton, Ga.; and family friends, Beverly Maxwell and Libby Maxwell of Nashville. A beautiful tribute poem highlighting the many memories and relationships Margaret has enjoyed  was written and read aloud by Beverly. Delicious cupcakes and punch were served and decorations included flowers and pictures of Margaret’s family and friends during her many years in Pulaski and more recently in Nashville. Margaret now resides in McKendree Village in Nashville.   Submitted

