The 10th annual Richland School FFA plant sale is Wednesday-Friday, April 6-8. A variety of hanging baskets, tomatoes, peppers and the major fund-raiser’s most popular blossoms in four-packs and 4 and-a-half-inch pots will be sold Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. — while supplies last. Available plants include: Coleus, Lantana, Geraniums, Impatiens, Dianthus, Vinca, Begonias and hanging baskets of Wave Petunias, Thunbergia, Purslane and Boston Ferns.
Ag teacher Jeremy Doggett said the students have worked very hard to offer “some of the best plants we have ever raised,” and noted “it is amazing what our young people can do when they put their minds to it.” These will be the only sale dates. Proceeds support the local FFA’s efforts to achieve the organization’s goal to “prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.” RHS FFA / Submitted
