As the temperatures grow warmer and the days grow longer, so grows the honey-do list.
Just in time to save the day is the Pulaski Lions Club’s 14th Annual Southern Home and Garden Show.
This year’s event is set for Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, at the Giles County Agri Park. Friday hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday the event will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.
Whether your list of projects includes indoors, outdoors, garden-related or sports and outdoor fun, the event promises to have something for everyone. Maybe you haven’t decided on a project and are just looking for inspiration? You’re sure to find something.
If you are interested in local food producers, you’ll find something to satisfy every taste. Vendors of all kinds will be on-hand to showcase and sell their wares. Giles County Beekeepers will be there with local golden honey, Big Creek Winery/Wales Station Nursery will be at the event as well as Brick Church Meats and More, just to name a few.
Bull Run Concessions will be serving up hamburger steaks, grilled chicken and barbecue as part of a fund-raiser dinner Friday starting at 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from the Giles County High School boys soccer team for $12 each.
If you are in the market for a fixer upper, realtors will be at the show offering advice to home purchasers. Giles County Farm Bureau will help you insure your new home. To do those repairs, vendors of gutters, foundation experts and home and lumber suppliers will be available for questions and guidance.
If lawn and gardening is your goal, local nurseries, plant sellers and even big box stores like Home Depot will be represented, as will Tri-Green equipment. Flowers, fruits, vegetable or lawn questions can be answered by the Giles County Master Gardeners who will be there during the entire show.
The community is invited to participate in the yard sale and flea market on both days. If you want to set up, the cost is $30 ahead of time or $40 the day of. For more information, visit gilescountyyardsale.com.
Entrance to the event is FREE and there will be plenty of items donated by the vendors for lucky drawing winners.
Vendor space is available up until the day of the event. For more information, contact Benny Birdsong at 638-6216 or bmbird@energize.net, or Giles Extension at 363-3523 or klrose@utk.edu.
