2021 Halloween Coloring Contest

Coloring Contest Rules:
• Contest is open to all kids age 5 to 13. Children of newspaper and sponsor employees are not eligible.
• Kids may color the picture any way they want. Entries will be judged on neatness and creativity.
• Only one entry is allowed per child.
• Pictures must be accompanied by the entry form and submitted to the newspaper by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21. Mail or bring to 955 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
One winner will be selected in three age categories: 5–7, 8–10 and 11–13. Winners will be notified by phone and awarded $50 from participating sponsors. Winning pictures will be printed in the Oct. 27 edition of the Pulaski Citizen. All pictures will be displayed on PulaskiCitizen.com.
