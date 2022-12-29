Agriculture Department- Adult Entries
Corn Contest
Non-irrigated Yellow Corn
1st place-Penny Bolden
2nd place- Brian Flowers
3rd place- Brad Bolden
White Corn
1st place-Jeremy Hickman
Soybean Contest
Group III/Early Group IV (4.0-4.4)
1st place-Mike Mayfield
2nd place- Brian Flowers
3rd place-Jason Birdsong
Field and Forage Crops
Native Grass
1st place-Lauris Gillespie
2nd place-Larry Dickey
Alfalfa Hay
1st place- Lee Gilmore
Lespedeza Hay
1st place- Lauris Gillespie
2nd place- Hunter Gillespie
3rd place Marty Allen
Orchard Grass and/or Clover
1st place- Joel Allen
2nd place- Russ Underwood
3rd place- Lee Gilmore
Haylage
1st place- Paul Edgmon
2nd place- Chris Edgmon
3rd place- Morgan Flowers
Fescue Hay and/or Clover
1st place- Hunter Gillespie
2nd place- Lauris Gillespie
3rd place- Jason C. Morris
Other Cool Season Hay
1st place- Marty Allen
Other Warm Season Hay
1st place- Hunter Gillespie
2nd place- Chris Wilburn
3rd place- Clint Burns
Corn Silage
1st place- Brian Flowers
2nd place- Jerry Flowers
3rd place- Paul Edgmon
Vegetables
Garden Variety Exhibit
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose
Beans, bush
1st place- George Jones
2nd place- Katie Whitfield
3rd place- Andy Edwards
Beans, pole
1st place- Andy Edwards
2nd place- George Jones
Beans, lima
1st place- Andy Edwards
2nd place- George Jones
Cantaloupe
1st place- Jason C. Morris
2nd place- Heather Wine
Corn, sweet
1st place- Jason C. Morris
Corn, decorative
1st place- Penny Bolden
2nd place- Brad Bolden
Cucumber
1st place- Tammie Clemmons
2nd place- Jason C. Morris
3rd place- Melissa Kersey
Gourds, ornamental
1st place-Lisa Carol Rose
Okra
1st place- Mike Luke
2nd place- Brad Bolden
3rd place- David Kersey
Onions
1st place- Jason C. Morris
Peppers, sweet bell
1st place- David Kersey
2nd place- Penny Bolden
3rd place- Rusty Walker
Peppers, jalapeno
1st place- Heather Wine
2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose
3rd place- Andy Edwards
Peppers, banana
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Matt Moore
3rd place- Lisa Carol Rose
Peppers, other
1st place- Mike Luke
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- Matt Moore
Potatoes, white irish
1st place- Jason C. Morris
Potatoes, sweet
1st place- Rusty Walker
Pumpkin, Spanish
1st place- Penny Bolden
Pumpkin, field
1st place- Matt Moore
2nd place- David Kersey
Pumpkin, any other
1st place- Heather Wine
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- Matt Moore
Pumpkin, Jack-be-little
1st place- Brad Bolden
2nd place- Penny Bolden
Pumpkin, largest
1st place- Penny Bolden
2nd place- David Kersey
3rd place- Melissa Kersey
Squash, summer
1st place- Jason C. Morris
2nd place- Matt Moore
Squash, winter
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Heather Wine
3rd place- Matt Moore
Sunflower, best entry
1st place- Matt Moore
2nd place- Tammie Clemmons
3rd place- Brenda Speer
Sunflower, largest
1st place- Matt Moore
2nd place- Brenda Speer
Tomatoes, red
1st place- Andy Edwards
2nd place- David Kersey
3rd place- Katie Whitfield
Tomatoes, cherry
1st place-Debra McManus
2nd place- David Kersey
3rd place- Lisa Carol Rose
Tomatoes, any variety
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Penny Bolden
Tomatoes, specialty variety
1st place- Jason C. Morris
2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose
Watermelon, any variety
1st place- Jason C. Morris
2nd place- Rusty Walker
3rd place- Penny Bolden
Most Unusual Vegetable
1st place- Penny Bolden
Fruits & Nuts
Apples, any variety
1st place- David Kersey
Grapes, muscadine
1st place- Lisa Carol Rose
Pears
1st place- Gregg Clemmons
2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose
3rd place- Brenda Clarkson
Peaches
1st place- Jason C. Morris
Any other Fruit
1st place- David Kersey
2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose
Other Home & Farm Products
Eggs, brown
1st place- Larry Dickey
2nd place- Heather Wine
Eggs, white
1st place- Alan Fuller
Sorghum
1st place- Jeremy Hickman
2nd place- Matt Moore
Agriculture Department-Youth Entries
Corn Contest
Non-irrigated Yellow Corn
1st place- Knox Edgmon
2nd place- Becks McCormack
3rd place- Justin Birdsong
Soybean Contest
Group III/Group IV (4.0-4.4)
1st place- Justin Birdsong
2nd place- Becks McCormack
Field and Forage Crops
Orchard Grass and/or Clover
1st place- Eli Henson
Other Warm Season Hay
1st place- Eli Henson
Vegetables
Garden Variety Exhibit
1st place- Carley Rose
2nd place- Jackson Rose
3rd place- Boys & Girls Club
Beans, bush
1st place- Ben Edwards
2nd place- Drew Edwards
3rd place- Kyle Whitfield
Beans, pole
1st place- Ben Edwards
2nd place- Drew Edwards
Beans, lima
1st place- Ben Edwards
2nd place- Drew Edwards
Gourds, ornamental
1st place- Jackson Rose
2nd place- Carley Rose
Okra
1st place- Jackson Rose
2nd place- Millie Venable
3rd place- Carley Rose
Peas, field
1st place- Ruthie Joy Neal
2nd place- Hollis Neal
3rd place- Holston Neal
Peppers, sweet bell
1st place- Ruthie Joy Neal
2nd place- Holston Neal
3rd place- Hollis Neal
Peppers, jalapeno
1st place- Drew Edwards
2nd place- Boys & Girls Club
3rd place- Ben Edwards
Pepper, banana
1st place- Boys & Girls Club
2nd place- Jackson Rose
3rd place- Delia Marchant
Peppers, any other
1st place- Boys & Girls Club
Squash, summer
1st place- Delia Marchant
Tomatoes, red
1st place- Ben Edwards
2nd place- Drew Edwards
3rd place- Jackson Rose
Watermelon, any variety
1st place- Carley Rose
2nd place- Boys & Girls Club
3rd place- Jackson Rose
Fruits & Nuts
Apples, any other
1st place- Carley Rose
2nd place- Jackson Rose
Grapes, muscadine
1st place- Jackson Rose
2nd place- Carley Rose
Pears
1st place- Jackson Rose
2nd place- Ruthie Joy Neal
3rd place- Carley Rose
Any other fruit
1st place- Jackson Rose
2nd place- Carley Rose
Other Home & Farm Products
Eggs, brown
1st place- Holston Neal
2nd place- Ruthie Joy Neal
Giles County Honey Show-Adult Entries
Jar of extracted honey
1st place- Dan Geer
2nd place- Mike Luke
3rd place- Donna Salmon
Jar of dark extracted honey
1st place- Donna Salmon
2nd place- David Salmon
Jar of amber extracted honey
1st place-Brad Bolden
2nd place- David Salmon
Jar of light comb honey
1st place- David Salmon
2nd place- Donna Salmon
Cake of amber color beeswax
1st place- Stephen Dickey
Cake of dark color beeswax
1st place- Stephen Dickey
Giles County Honey Show-Youth Entries
Jar of light extracted honey
1st place- Millie Venable
Photography Show-Open
People
1st place- Amy Clark
2nd place- Leslie Miller
3rd place- Gregg Clemmons
Scenic
1st place- Amy Clark
2nd place- Mikel Venable
3rd place- Brad Bolden
Nature
1st place- Stephanie Hanks
2nd place-Mikel Venable
3rd place- Nisey Singleton
Other
1st place- Tammie Clemmons
2nd place- Paulette Bledsoe
3rd place- Leslie Miller
Black and White
1st place- Paulette Bledsoe
2nd place- Amy Clark
3rd place- Stephanie Hanks
Best of Show
Amy Clark
FCE Department
The Pantry
Green Beans
1st place- Patsy Rogers
2nd place- Leslie Miller
Tomatoes
1st place- George Jones
2nd place- Patsy Rogers
3rd place- Tammie Clemmons
Sweet Pickles
1st place- Patsy Rogers
2nd place- David Kersey
3rd place- Betty Moore
Dill Pickles
1st place- Tammie Clemmons
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- Rene Mitchell
Salsa
1st place- Dianna Watkins
2nd place- Heather Wine
3rd place- David Kersey
Fruit
1st place- Brenda Clarkson
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- Allison Neal
Jam
1st place- Sharon Jackson
2nd place- Patsy Rogers
3rd place- Brenda Johns
Preserves
1st place- George Jones
2nd place- Patsy Rogers
3rd place- Tammie Clemmons
Jellies
1st place- David Kersey
2nd place- Amanda Venable
3rd place- Melissa Kersey
Chutney
1st place- Mike Luke
Relish
1st place- Patsy Rogers
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- David Kersey
Peas
1st place- Leslie Miller
Corn
1st place- Leslie Miller
The Hobby House
Recycled Item
1st place- Katie Whitfield
2nd place- Paulette Bledsoe
3rd place- Nisey Singleton
Oil Painting
1st place- Victoria Cooper
Acrylic Painting
1st place- Becky Thompson
2nd place- Sharon Jackson
3rd place- Brenda Johns
Hand Knitting
1st place- Charlene Budd
2nd place- Brenda Johns
3rd place- Victoria Cooper
Crochet
1st place- Brenda Johns
2nd place- Patsy Rogers
Counted Cross Stitch, no machine
1st place- Martha Krause
2nd place- Amy Clark
3rd place- Brenda Johns
Embroidery, no machine
1st place- Valerie Coffey
2nd place- Brenda Johns
Smocking
1st place- Roni Curry
Baskets
1st place- Roni Curry
Toy or Doll
1st place- Gayle Jones
Wreaths
1st place- Tammie Clemmons
2nd place- Evelyn Slaughter
3rd place- Penny Bolden
Beaded Jewelry
1st place- Kim Schiele
2nd place- Brenda Johns
Metal Jewelry
2nd place- Brenda Johns
Other Jewelry
1st place- Kim Schiele
2nd place- Brenda Johns
Christmas Decorations
1st place- Barbara Dickenson
2nd place- Sharon Jackson
3rd place- Brenda Johns
Plastic Canvas
1st place- Brenda Johns
Painted, Decorated Shirt
2nd place- Evelyn Slaughter
Handcrafted Pillow
1st place- Martha Krause
2nd place- Barbara Dickenson
3rd place- Rene Mitchell
Angels
1st place- Brenda Johns
2nd place- Becky Thompson
3rd place- Sharon Jackson
Holiday Decorations
1st place- Gayle Jones
2nd place- Barbara Wilfong
3rd place- Charlene Budd
The Closet
Handmade Clothing Accessories
1st place- Barbara Dickenson
2nd place- Roni Curry
3rd place- Charlene Budd
Heirloom Sewing (no smocking)
1st place- Roni Curry
2nd place- Amelia Nolley
The Cook’s Corner
Biscuits
1st place- Leslie Miller
Fried Pies
1st place- Leslie Miller
Cookies
1st place- Debora Taber
2nd place- Leslie Miller
3rd place- Gary Taber
Cornbread Muffins
1st place- Leslie Miller
Pie
1st place- Anne Dickey
2nd place- Larry Dickey
Decorated Cupcakes
1st place- Rita Dobbs
Quick Bread
1st place- Rita Dobbs
2nd place- Debora Taber
3rd place- Evelyn Slaughter
Bar Cookies
1st place- Debora Taber
2nd place- Rita Dobbs
Candy
1st place- Brenda Clarkson
2nd place- Becky Thompson
Quilting Department
Hand-pieced Quits
1st place- Jennie Houston
2nd place- RJ Johnson
3rd place- Annie Smith
Machine-pieced Quilts
1st place- Helen Hicks
2nd place- Marcy Szuba
3rd place- Valerie Coffey
Baby Quilts
1st place- Helen Hicks
2nd place- Rene Mitchell
Any Quilts
1st place- Roni Curry
2nd place- Angela Putman
Hand or Machine Quilt top
1st place- Marcy Szuba
2nd place- Roni Curry
3rd place- Angela Putman
Other Quilted Items
1st place- Valerie Coffey
2nd place- Roni Curry
3rd place- Marcy Szuba
Flower Show Department
Sunflower
1st place- Debra McManus
2nd place- George Jones
3rd place- Mike Luke
Marigolds
1st place- Dexter Cooper
2nd place- Boys & Girls Club
3rd place- Tammie Clemmons
Dahlia
1st place- Debra McManus
2nd place- Dexter Cooper
Caladium
1st place- Dexter Cooper
2nd place- Amanda Venable
3rd place- Audra Edwards
Coleus
1st place- Dexter Cooper
2nd place- Joe Walters
3rd place- Amy Clark
Zinnia
1st place- David Salmon
2nd place- Gayle Jones
3rd place- Brenda Speer
Any other one stem
1st place- Amanda Venable
2nd place- Mike Luke
3rd place- Audra Edwards
Any other non-blooming
1st place- Dexter Cooper
2nd place- Melissa Kersey
3rd place- Amy Clark
Hydrangea
1st place- Amanda Venable
2nd place- Patsy Rogers
3rd place- Amy Clark
Best of Show
Dahlia- Debra McManus
Roses
Single Stem Pink
1st place- George Jones
2nd place- Gayle Jones
Single Stem Red
1st place- Donna Salmon
2nd place- Gayle Jones
Single Stem Multicolor
1st place- Gayle Jones
Knock-out-Rose
1st place- David Salmon
2nd place- Donna Salmon
3rd place- Mike Luke
Best of Show
Knock-out-Rose- David Salmon
Herbs
Aromatic Cut Specimen
1st place- Paulette Bledsoe
2nd place- Boys & Girls Club
3rd place- Mike Luke
Culinary Cut Specimen
1st place- Boys & Girls Club
2nd place- Gayle Jones
3rd place- Amy Clark
Medicinal Cut Specimen
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Boys & Girls Club
3rd place- George Jones
Culinary Potted Specimen
1st place- Patsy Rogers
Best of Show
Basil- Boys & Girls Club
Potted Plants
Succulent or Cactus
1st place- Patsy Rogers
2nd place- Delia Marchant
3rd place- Paulette Bledsoe
Dish Garden
1st place- Paulette Bledsoe
2nd place- Delia Marchant
Any other flowering plant
1st place- Paulette Bledsoe
2nd place- Amy Clark
3rd place- Betty Moore
Any other foliage plant
1st place- Gayle Jones
2nd place- Betty Moore
3rd place- Patsy Rogers
Best of Show
Dish Garden- Paulette Bledsoe
Hanging Plants
Any Fern
1st place- Paulette Bledsoe
Succulent-Cactus
1st place- Gayle Jones
Best of Show
Succulent-Cactus- Gayle Jones
Specific Arrangements
Angular Design
1st place- Melissa Kersey
2nd place- Joe Walters
3rd place- Brenda Speer
Petite Design
1st place- Debra McManus
2nd place- Brenda Speer
3rd place- Amanda Venable
Best of Show
Petite Design- Debra McManus
Woodworking Department
Wood Carving Misc.
1st place- Steve Fletcher
2nd place- David Jackson
Small Woodwork, Misc.
1st place- Steve Fletcher
2nd place- Sharon Jackson
Large Woodwork, misc.
1st place- Steve Fletcher
Wood Christmas Ornament
1st place- Steve Fletcher
Wood Walking Stick
1st place- Steve Fletcher
Best of Show
Large woodworking- Steve Fletcher
