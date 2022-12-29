Here's the Beef 22 Logo web.png

Agriculture Department- Adult Entries 

Corn Contest 

Non-irrigated Yellow Corn 

1st place-Penny Bolden 

2nd place- Brian Flowers 

3rd place- Brad Bolden 

White Corn 

1st place-Jeremy Hickman 

Soybean Contest 

Group III/Early Group IV (4.0-4.4) 

1st place-Mike Mayfield 

2nd place- Brian Flowers 

3rd place-Jason Birdsong 

Field and Forage Crops 

Native Grass 

1st place-Lauris Gillespie 

2nd place-Larry Dickey 

Alfalfa Hay 

1st place- Lee Gilmore 

Lespedeza Hay 

1st place- Lauris Gillespie 

2nd place- Hunter Gillespie 

3rd place Marty Allen 

Orchard Grass and/or Clover 

1st place- Joel Allen 

2nd place- Russ Underwood 

3rd place- Lee Gilmore 

Haylage 

1st place- Paul Edgmon 

2nd place- Chris Edgmon 

3rd place- Morgan Flowers 

Fescue Hay and/or Clover 

1st place- Hunter Gillespie 

2nd place- Lauris Gillespie 

3rd place- Jason C. Morris 

Other Cool Season Hay 

1st place- Marty Allen 

Other Warm Season Hay 

1st place- Hunter Gillespie 

2nd place- Chris Wilburn 

3rd place- Clint Burns 

Corn Silage 

1st place- Brian Flowers 

2nd place- Jerry Flowers 

3rd place- Paul Edgmon 

Vegetables 

Garden Variety Exhibit 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Beans, bush 

1st place- George Jones 

2nd place- Katie Whitfield 

3rd place- Andy Edwards 

Beans, pole 

1st place- Andy Edwards 

2nd place- George Jones 

Beans, lima 

1st place- Andy Edwards 

2nd place- George Jones 

Cantaloupe 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

2nd place- Heather Wine 

Corn, sweet 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

Corn, decorative 

1st place- Penny Bolden 

2nd place- Brad Bolden 

Cucumber 

1st place- Tammie Clemmons 

2nd place- Jason C. Morris 

3rd place- Melissa Kersey 

Gourds, ornamental 

1st place-Lisa Carol Rose 

Okra 

1st place- Mike Luke 

2nd place- Brad Bolden 

3rd place- David Kersey 

Onions 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

Peppers, sweet bell 

1st place- David Kersey 

2nd place- Penny Bolden 

3rd place- Rusty Walker 

Peppers, jalapeno 

1st place- Heather Wine 

2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

3rd place- Andy Edwards 

Peppers, banana 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Matt Moore 

3rd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Peppers, other 

1st place- Mike Luke 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- Matt Moore 

Potatoes, white irish 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

Potatoes, sweet 

1st place- Rusty Walker 

Pumpkin, Spanish 

1st place- Penny Bolden 

Pumpkin, field 

1st place- Matt Moore 

2nd place- David Kersey 

Pumpkin, any other 

1st place- Heather Wine 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- Matt Moore 

Pumpkin, Jack-be-little 

1st place- Brad Bolden 

2nd place- Penny Bolden 

Pumpkin, largest 

1st place- Penny Bolden 

2nd place- David Kersey 

3rd place- Melissa Kersey 

Squash, summer 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

2nd place- Matt Moore 

Squash, winter 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Heather Wine 

3rd place- Matt Moore 

Sunflower, best entry 

1st place- Matt Moore 

2nd place- Tammie Clemmons 

3rd place- Brenda Speer 

Sunflower, largest 

1st place- Matt Moore 

2nd place- Brenda Speer 

Tomatoes, red 

1st place- Andy Edwards 

2nd place- David Kersey 

3rd place- Katie Whitfield 

Tomatoes, cherry 

1st place-Debra McManus 

2nd place- David Kersey 

3rd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Tomatoes, any variety 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Penny Bolden 

Tomatoes, specialty variety 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Watermelon, any variety 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

2nd place- Rusty Walker 

3rd place- Penny Bolden 

Most Unusual Vegetable 

1st place- Penny Bolden 

Fruits & Nuts 

Apples, any variety 

1st place- David Kersey 

Grapes, muscadine 

1st place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Pears 

1st place- Gregg Clemmons 

2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

3rd place- Brenda Clarkson 

Peaches 

1st place- Jason C. Morris 

Any other Fruit 

1st place- David Kersey 

2nd place- Lisa Carol Rose 

Other Home & Farm Products 

Eggs, brown 

1st place- Larry Dickey 

2nd place- Heather Wine 

Eggs, white 

1st place- Alan Fuller 

Sorghum 

1st place- Jeremy Hickman 

2nd place- Matt Moore 

Agriculture Department-Youth Entries 

Corn Contest 

Non-irrigated Yellow Corn 

1st place- Knox Edgmon 

2nd place- Becks McCormack 

3rd place- Justin Birdsong 

Soybean Contest 

Group III/Group IV (4.0-4.4) 

1st place- Justin Birdsong 

2nd place- Becks McCormack 

Field and Forage Crops 

Orchard Grass and/or Clover 

1st place- Eli Henson 

Other Warm Season Hay 

1st place- Eli Henson 

Vegetables 

Garden Variety Exhibit 

1st place- Carley Rose 

2nd place- Jackson Rose 

3rd place- Boys & Girls Club 

Beans, bush 

1st place- Ben Edwards 

2nd place- Drew Edwards 

3rd place- Kyle Whitfield 

Beans, pole 

1st place- Ben Edwards 

2nd place- Drew Edwards 

Beans, lima 

1st place- Ben Edwards 

2nd place- Drew Edwards 

Gourds, ornamental 

1st place- Jackson Rose 

2nd place- Carley Rose 

Okra 

1st place- Jackson Rose 

2nd place- Millie Venable 

3rd place- Carley Rose 

Peas, field 

1st place- Ruthie Joy Neal 

2nd place- Hollis Neal 

3rd place- Holston Neal 

Peppers, sweet bell 

1st place- Ruthie Joy Neal 

2nd place- Holston Neal 

3rd place- Hollis Neal 

Peppers, jalapeno 

1st place- Drew Edwards 

2nd place- Boys & Girls Club 

3rd place- Ben Edwards 

Pepper, banana 

1st place- Boys & Girls Club 

2nd place- Jackson Rose 

3rd place- Delia Marchant 

Peppers, any other 

1st place- Boys & Girls Club 

Squash, summer 

1st place- Delia Marchant 

Tomatoes, red 

1st place- Ben Edwards 

2nd place- Drew Edwards 

3rd place- Jackson Rose 

Watermelon, any variety 

1st place- Carley Rose 

2nd place- Boys & Girls Club 

3rd place- Jackson Rose 

Fruits & Nuts 

Apples, any other 

1st place- Carley Rose 

2nd place- Jackson Rose 

Grapes, muscadine 

1st place- Jackson Rose 

2nd place- Carley Rose 

Pears 

1st place- Jackson Rose 

2nd place- Ruthie Joy Neal 

3rd place- Carley Rose 

Any other fruit 

1st place- Jackson Rose 

2nd place- Carley Rose 

Other Home & Farm Products 

Eggs, brown 

1st place- Holston Neal 

2nd place- Ruthie Joy Neal 

Giles County Honey Show-Adult Entries 

Jar of extracted honey 

1st place- Dan Geer 

2nd place- Mike Luke 

3rd place- Donna Salmon 

Jar of dark extracted honey 

1st place- Donna Salmon 

2nd place- David Salmon 

Jar of amber extracted honey 

1st place-Brad Bolden 

2nd place- David Salmon 

Jar of light comb honey 

1st place- David Salmon 

2nd place- Donna Salmon 

Cake of amber color beeswax 

1st place- Stephen Dickey 

Cake of dark color beeswax 

1st place- Stephen Dickey 

Giles County Honey Show-Youth Entries 

Jar of light extracted honey 

1st place- Millie Venable 

Photography Show-Open 

People 

1st place- Amy Clark 

2nd place- Leslie Miller 

3rd place- Gregg Clemmons 

Scenic 

1st place- Amy Clark 

2nd place- Mikel Venable 

3rd place- Brad Bolden 

Nature 

1st place- Stephanie Hanks 

2nd place-Mikel Venable 

3rd place- Nisey Singleton 

Other 

1st place- Tammie Clemmons 

2nd place- Paulette Bledsoe 

3rd place- Leslie Miller 

Black and White 

1st place- Paulette Bledsoe 

2nd place- Amy Clark 

3rd place- Stephanie Hanks 

Best of Show 

Amy Clark 

FCE Department 

The Pantry 

Green Beans 

1st place- Patsy Rogers 

2nd place- Leslie Miller 

Tomatoes 

1st place- George Jones 

2nd place- Patsy Rogers 

3rd place- Tammie Clemmons 

Sweet Pickles 

1st place- Patsy Rogers 

2nd place- David Kersey 

3rd place- Betty Moore 

Dill Pickles 

1st place- Tammie Clemmons 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- Rene Mitchell 

Salsa 

1st place- Dianna Watkins 

2nd place- Heather Wine 

3rd place- David Kersey 

Fruit 

1st place- Brenda Clarkson 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- Allison Neal 

Jam 

1st place- Sharon Jackson 

2nd place- Patsy Rogers 

3rd place- Brenda Johns 

Preserves 

1st place- George Jones 

2nd place- Patsy Rogers 

3rd place- Tammie Clemmons 

Jellies 

1st place- David Kersey 

2nd place- Amanda Venable 

3rd place- Melissa Kersey 

Chutney 

1st place- Mike Luke 

Relish 

1st place- Patsy Rogers 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- David Kersey 

Peas 

1st place- Leslie Miller 

Corn 

1st place- Leslie Miller 

The Hobby House 

Recycled Item 

1st place- Katie Whitfield 

2nd place- Paulette Bledsoe 

3rd place- Nisey Singleton 

Oil Painting 

1st place- Victoria Cooper 

Acrylic Painting 

1st place- Becky Thompson 

2nd place- Sharon Jackson 

3rd place- Brenda Johns 

Hand Knitting 

1st place- Charlene Budd 

2nd place- Brenda Johns 

3rd place- Victoria Cooper 

Crochet 

1st place- Brenda Johns 

2nd place- Patsy Rogers 

Counted Cross Stitch, no machine 

1st place- Martha Krause 

2nd place- Amy Clark 

3rd place- Brenda Johns 

Embroidery, no machine 

1st place- Valerie Coffey 

2nd place- Brenda Johns 

Smocking 

1st place- Roni Curry 

Baskets 

1st place- Roni Curry 

Toy or Doll 

1st place- Gayle Jones 

Wreaths 

1st place- Tammie Clemmons 

2nd place- Evelyn Slaughter 

3rd place- Penny Bolden 

Beaded Jewelry 

1st place- Kim Schiele 

2nd place- Brenda Johns 

Metal Jewelry 

2nd place- Brenda Johns 

Other Jewelry 

1st place- Kim Schiele 

2nd place- Brenda Johns 

Christmas Decorations 

1st place- Barbara Dickenson 

2nd place- Sharon Jackson 

3rd place- Brenda Johns 

Plastic Canvas 

1st place- Brenda Johns 

Painted, Decorated Shirt 

2nd place- Evelyn Slaughter 

Handcrafted Pillow 

1st place- Martha Krause 

2nd place- Barbara Dickenson 

3rd place- Rene Mitchell 

Angels 

1st place- Brenda Johns 

2nd place- Becky Thompson 

3rd place- Sharon Jackson 

Holiday Decorations 

1st place- Gayle Jones 

2nd place- Barbara Wilfong 

3rd place- Charlene Budd 

The Closet 

Handmade Clothing Accessories 

1st place- Barbara Dickenson 

2nd place- Roni Curry 

3rd place- Charlene Budd 

Heirloom Sewing (no smocking) 

1st place- Roni Curry 

2nd place- Amelia Nolley 

The Cook’s Corner 

Biscuits 

1st place- Leslie Miller 

Fried Pies 

1st place- Leslie Miller 

Cookies 

1st place- Debora Taber 

2nd place- Leslie Miller 

3rd place- Gary Taber 

Cornbread Muffins 

1st place- Leslie Miller 

Pie 

1st place- Anne Dickey 

2nd place- Larry Dickey 

Decorated Cupcakes 

1st place- Rita Dobbs 

Quick Bread 

1st place- Rita Dobbs 

2nd place- Debora Taber 

3rd place- Evelyn Slaughter 

Bar Cookies 

1st place- Debora Taber 

2nd place- Rita Dobbs 

Candy 

1st place- Brenda Clarkson 

2nd place- Becky Thompson 

Quilting Department 

Hand-pieced Quits 

1st place- Jennie Houston 

2nd place- RJ Johnson 

3rd place- Annie Smith 

Machine-pieced Quilts 

1st place- Helen Hicks 

2nd place- Marcy Szuba 

3rd place- Valerie Coffey 

Baby Quilts 

1st place- Helen Hicks 

2nd place- Rene Mitchell 

Any Quilts 

1st place- Roni Curry 

2nd place- Angela Putman 

Hand or Machine Quilt top 

1st place- Marcy Szuba 

2nd place- Roni Curry 

3rd place- Angela Putman 

Other Quilted Items 

1st place- Valerie Coffey 

2nd place- Roni Curry 

3rd place- Marcy Szuba 

Flower Show Department 

Sunflower 

1st place- Debra McManus 

2nd place- George Jones 

3rd place- Mike Luke 

Marigolds 

1st place- Dexter Cooper 

2nd place- Boys & Girls Club 

3rd place- Tammie Clemmons 

Dahlia 

1st place- Debra McManus 

2nd place- Dexter Cooper 

Caladium 

1st place- Dexter Cooper 

2nd place- Amanda Venable 

3rd place- Audra Edwards 

Coleus 

1st place- Dexter Cooper 

2nd place- Joe Walters 

3rd place- Amy Clark 

Zinnia 

1st place- David Salmon 

2nd place- Gayle Jones 

3rd place- Brenda Speer 

Any other one stem 

1st place- Amanda Venable 

2nd place- Mike Luke 

3rd place- Audra Edwards 

Any other non-blooming 

1st place- Dexter Cooper 

2nd place- Melissa Kersey 

3rd place- Amy Clark 

Hydrangea 

1st place- Amanda Venable 

2nd place- Patsy Rogers 

3rd place- Amy Clark 

Best of Show 

Dahlia- Debra McManus 

Roses 

Single Stem Pink 

1st place- George Jones 

2nd place- Gayle Jones 

Single Stem Red 

1st place- Donna Salmon 

2nd place- Gayle Jones 

Single Stem Multicolor 

1st place- Gayle Jones 

Knock-out-Rose 

1st place- David Salmon 

2nd place- Donna Salmon 

3rd place- Mike Luke 

Best of Show 

Knock-out-Rose- David Salmon 

Herbs 

Aromatic Cut Specimen 

1st place- Paulette Bledsoe 

2nd place- Boys & Girls Club 

3rd place- Mike Luke 

Culinary Cut Specimen 

1st place- Boys & Girls Club 

2nd place- Gayle Jones 

3rd place- Amy Clark 

Medicinal Cut Specimen 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Boys & Girls Club 

3rd place- George Jones 

Culinary Potted Specimen 

1st place- Patsy Rogers 

Best of Show 

Basil- Boys & Girls Club 

Potted Plants 

Succulent or Cactus 

1st place- Patsy Rogers 

2nd place- Delia Marchant 

3rd place- Paulette Bledsoe 

Dish Garden 

1st place- Paulette Bledsoe 

2nd place- Delia Marchant 

Any other flowering plant 

1st place- Paulette Bledsoe 

2nd place- Amy Clark 

3rd place- Betty Moore 

Any other foliage plant 

1st place- Gayle Jones 

2nd place- Betty Moore 

3rd place- Patsy Rogers 

Best of Show 

Dish Garden- Paulette Bledsoe 

Hanging Plants 

Any Fern 

1st place- Paulette Bledsoe 

Succulent-Cactus 

1st place- Gayle Jones 

Best of Show 

Succulent-Cactus- Gayle Jones 

Specific Arrangements 

Angular Design 

1st place- Melissa Kersey 

2nd place- Joe Walters 

3rd place- Brenda Speer 

Petite Design 

1st place- Debra McManus 

2nd place- Brenda Speer 

3rd place- Amanda Venable 

Best of Show 

Petite Design- Debra McManus 

Woodworking Department 

Wood Carving Misc. 

1st place- Steve Fletcher 

2nd place- David Jackson 

Small Woodwork, Misc. 

1st place- Steve Fletcher 

2nd place- Sharon Jackson 

Large Woodwork, misc. 

1st place- Steve Fletcher 

Wood Christmas Ornament 

1st place- Steve Fletcher 

Wood Walking Stick 

1st place- Steve Fletcher 

Best of Show 

Large woodworking- Steve Fletcher

