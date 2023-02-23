The Giles County Little League will benefit from this year’s WKSR Radio Auction that topped $30,213 with 368 items sold in its first week Sunday.
“One of the best Sundays we’ve ever had to kick off an auction,” auctioneer Ed Carter said.
Giles County Little League Treasurer Joe Young said the funds raised through the auction this year could be used to repair and replace equipment and facilities at historic Exchange Park, including concrete, batting cage nets, the sprinkler system, press box, concession area and more.
Those who won bids Sunday should pick up those items at the Giles County Agri Park by 5 p.m. today (Wednesday).
For your convenience, an ATM and credit card machine are on site. Cash and checks are accepted as well.
Everyone looking to support Giles County Little League will have another chance to do so this weekend.
The auction will again kick off at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Anyone interested is encouraged to stop by the Agri Park Sunday to view the items and place bids.
Items can also be viewed live, as they go up for auction, on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page. To listen, tune your radio to 100.9 FM or visit wksr.com, and call 931-347-4313 to place your bids.
More items will be introduced during this Sunday’s auction, and some items, including a 2011 Buick LaCrosse that ended last Sunday with a bid of $6,000, a Henry Rifle shotgun and a Quirky Quilters quilt, will roll over from the previous weekend.
“A lot of good items still to come, and there will be more that comes in this week,” Carter said. “And if you just want to make a straight-out cash donation, you can do that too.”
Subscription Challenge
To honor the recent community support for the PULASKI CITIZEN, new owner Main Street Media has pledged to donate $5 to Giles County Little League for every new annual subscription to the newspaper purchased through the auction Feb. 26.
To purchase a subscription during Sunday’s auction, call in, tell the operator you want to sign-up for a new subscription to the PULASKI CITIZEN and give your name and a good phone number where you can be reached during the week.
The PULASKI CITIZEN staff will gather the list of those who call to subscribe and set up all of the subscriptions called in during the Feb. 26 auction. Once the subscriptions have been purchased and set up, PULASKI CITIZEN will donate $5 per new subscription to Giles County Little League.
“We’ve been so overwhelmed with the community’s support of the PULASKI CITIZEN over the past few weeks, we wanted to celebrate that support by giving our support back to the community,” Publisher Scott Stewart said. “In this case, to Giles County Little League.”
Due to the transition going on at the PULASKI CITIZEN at this time, this will only be for new subscribers, something, Stewart said, he hopes can change next year.
Baked Goods
Veteran auction volunteer Peggy Malone put out the call again this week for the always-popular baked goods and other food items from Giles County’s top cooks, noting that baked items always bring in the bids.
Baked and cooked items can be dropped off starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. You can even place a bid or two while you’re there.
For more information, call People’s Choice Realty, 424-7253; Peggy Malone, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Emails can be sent to [email protected]m.
Let’s make the second week even more successful than the first!
