The Giles Chamber handed out hardware Thursday night to various Giles County businesses as winners at the 30th Annual Giles Chamber Chili Cook-Off.
This year’s theme was “Fired Up for the Firehawks,” with booths encouraged to decorate in their best UT Southern look.
Winners from Thursday’s event are as follows:
Best Booth Decoration: Brindley Construction
First Place Cornbread: Lirettes Cajun Seafood
Second Place Cornbread: Brindley Construction
First Place Cookie: AHC Meadowbrook
Second Place Cookie: Brindley Construction
First Place Chili (and winner of the exclusive Chili Cook-Off Championship Belt): Pulaski Electric System
Second Place Chili: First National Bank
—Staff Reports
