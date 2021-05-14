The first A, B, C’s of Medicare in-person class for 2021 will be held Wednesday, May 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the South Central Tennessee Development District Building, 101 Sam Watkins Blvd., Mt. Pleasant.
If you are new to Medicare or if you just have Medicare questions, we can help you. Some of the topics covered are: How do I choose the best Part D Plan for me? Do I wait until full retirement age before enrolling in Medicare? Can I get help with Medicare costs? What do I do if I am on disability and about to go onto Medicare? Whatever questions you need answered before starting Medicare… this is the class for you.
Advance registration is required because class size is limited, COVID-19 Precautions will be observed. Call Toll Free 1-877-801-0044 or locally 931-379-2927, or email sctn.ship@sctdd.org.
—SHIP/SMP
