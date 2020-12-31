Are you making a New Year’s Resolution this year? Would you be willing to make a resolution to help those in your community? We might just have the opportunity for you.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a statewide program that provides free and objective counseling and assistance to people with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurance. SHIP/SMP answers questions about: Original Medicare; Advantage Plans; Prescription Drug Plans; Supplements; Medicare Fraud and Abuse; Medicare Covered Preventive Services; being under 65 and having Medicare; financial assistance with Medicare premiums; deductibles and copays and much more.
We are recruiting new volunteers to help us reach the people in our 13-county district.
Training is free and is currently being provided through online classes. If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, contact us toll-free at 1-877-801-0044, via email at mdavid@sctdd.org or Fax 931-379-2685.
With the exception of licensed insurance agents, anyone can be a SHIP volunteer. [You do not have to participate alone, couples or groups of friends are welcome.
You are also welcome to contact us with your Medicare questions.
—SHIP/SMP
