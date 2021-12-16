Come experience a Wolf Gap Winter, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Appreciate the simplicity of historic holiday decorations in Wolf Gap’s log cabins, imagining a time before Christmas lights!
Enjoy the sights and smells of a historic holiday meal with a demonstration of Open Hearth Cooking. Grab some of Dos Gringas Farm Bakery’s famous lunchboxes & baked goods on-site, benefiting Wolf Gap. Make some handmade, old-fashioned Christmas decorations for your home — kid-friendly! And enjoy live holiday music provided by the Rev. William Howard Smith from noon-2 p.m.
Also, don’t miss the Quilting Our Heritage and Stories of Center Point exhibits inside the Education Center. There is no cost to attend. Email info@wolfgaptn.com or call 931-292-3733 with questions.
