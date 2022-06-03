The Giles County Agri Park will be home to a new farmers market sponsored by the Pulaski Lions Club that features local producers. The market will be open Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesdays 7-11 a.m. beginning June 7 and continuing through October.
The new market focuses on local products exclusively; nothing brought in from other wholesalers. Market co-coordinator Allison Neal asked vendors to sell only “what you have personally made, or what you have personally grown.”
At a vendor organizational meeting May 24, potential sellers mentioned their desire to sell meats, sorghum molasses, breads and other baked goods, and sweet treats, as well as traditional fruits and vegetables including okra, tomatoes, squash, greens and berries.
The market hopes to give local growers an outlet to sell fresh produce mid-week.
“You’re picking Monday and Tuesday,” said market co-coordinator Matt Moore. “You need somewhere to
go before Saturday.”
As the market grows, the hope is to accept SNAP benefits and potentially open earlier in the year to offer a place to sell crafted merchandise and winter produce.
Additionally, Lions Club President Benny Birdsong mentioned the Agri Park is hoping to build a covered pavilion that could be used for the market.
Vendor applications are available at the Giles Extension office and on the market’s facebook page “Giles County Agri Park Farmers Market.” Booth rental is $5 a day for a 10-by-10-foot space.
