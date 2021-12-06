Bethel will host its first Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. with anticipation of it becoming an annual event.
“All are welcome,” insisted event organizer and Bethel resident Riley Seibert. “Please join us.”
The parade currently has 17 entrants and will consist of horses, a band, cheerleaders and, of course, Santa Claus himself. It will circle around Bethel Methodist Church.
Monica Hobson and her puppy will lead the parade on a Polaris.
The festive celebration will continue with fireworks, and apple cider and cookies at the pavilion next to the church.
For registration, call Seibert at 363-0724 by Dec. 6.
“Merry Christmas,” Seibert said.
