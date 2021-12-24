The Pulaski-Giles County Christmas Parade lit the night and offered a whopping 88 individual entries for the spectators’ pleasure Dec. 11, comprising well over 100 vehicles, ATVs, floats, horses and more.
Best in Show was awarded to Christ Life Academy.
In the Church Floats category, Solid Rock Baptist took home first place, while second was awarded to Stillwaters Cowboy Church.
On the “Commercial” side of things, Trust Farms was chosen as the first place float for the second-straight year. Second place commercial float went to Beck’s Off Road.
First place in the non-profit floats category was taken home by TCAT-Pulaski. Girl Scout Troop 1781 came in second.
Jana Roy was awarded first place in the horses category, while Jennifer Gordon took home second place honors.
For non-business vehicles, first place was presented to Ommie Ward and Friends. Second place went to Josh Young & Friends.
Not to be left out, Hood Towing took home the award for first place business vehicle. Second place was presented to Richland Industries.
—Staff Reports
