Blood centers across the United States are experiencing unprecedented blood shortages and are encouraging both those who have donated before and new donors to head to your local blood center or blood drive.
According to the American Red Cross website, “The nation’s blood supply remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years. In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types — a dangerously low level.
“If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.”
“The Red Cross has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations,” redcross.org states. “Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over.”
“Hospitals in Tennessee and across the country are feeling the negative effects of a national blood shortage,” Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long, M.D., shared in a statement. “The critically low supply can impact hospitals in caring for those experiencing a medical emergency, and as they plan for scheduled surgeries and other medical procedures.”
According to the American Red Cross website, the shortage is “posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”
“The Tennessee Hospital Association is encouraging everyone who can, to donate blood,” Long stated, adding that “one donation of blood can save as many as three lives.”
“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments,” according to redcross.org.
“Supplying 40 percent of the nation’s blood, the Red Cross has had to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks,” the American Red Cross website states. “In fact, on certain days, some hospitals may not receive as much as one-quarter of the blood products requested.
“Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors.”
Those in Giles County may have recently seen and/or donated blood to Lifesouth when they visited TCAT-Pulaski or Giles County High School.
Lifesouth services 17 hospitals in its area, she said when explaining the need “starts to add up.”
In order for Lifesouth to meet that demand, Mitchell said about 200-300 donors are needed a day.
During winter months, there is already a decline in donors due to inclement weather and colder temperatures keeping people from venturing outdoors, she said.
“A lot of factors have played a part on why we are experiencing this blood shortage that we are,” Mitchell insisted, adding they did not see their normal “uptick” when schools started back.
“If you want to blame it on something, we can blame the road conditions, we can blame COVID,” she said. “Kids are back out of school now, going virtual in some places.”
While Lifesouth likes to have a three-to-five-day supply of blood, they only have a two-three-day supply on the shelves, Mitchell said.
Although they are not experiencing as bad of a blood shortage as other organizations are thanks to their loyal donors who come out each and every day, Mitchell said they are experiencing a shortage in platelets.
“If you know anyone who has experienced cancer and has to go through chemotherapy, chemotherapy depletes your platelet count, so they have to have platelets anytime they have to go through chemotherapy,” Mitchell said. “It hasn’t gotten to the point where we have to defer cancer patients’ treatments, but it definitely could get to that point if platelets aren’t on the shelves.”
Mitchell said of the blood drives they have become “pros” at getting out to make sure during the pandemic that they did not shut down because it is up to them and their donors to “make sure that there is blood.”
While businesses were closed and employees worked virtually, Mitchell said they went “where the people were,” and during that time it was Home Depot and Wal-Mart.
Mitchell said Lifesouth is only closed for collection on Thanksgiving and Christmas and blood products can be donated at the Madison, Ala., headquarters every day of the week.
“All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse this national blood crisis,” according to redcross.org. “If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.”
“THA also encourages returning and first-time donors to make and keep donation appointments with blood centers in your local communities,” Long stated. “Contact your local American Red Cross for more information or find a local donation center near you at aabb.org/giveblood.”
Of the slightly more than 30 percent of eligible blood donors nationwide, less than 10 percent donate blood, Mitchell said.
“You really do have to think about the need of what’s on the other side of that needle,” Mitchell insisted. “And what’s on the other side of that needle is you never know when you or someone you love may be in need of blood products.
“We have to make sure as donors it is on the shelf when you need it or someone you love may need it.”
