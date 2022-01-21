American Legion Post 60 Big Brothers food box program representatives make a $600 donation to Community Rural Food Delivery. On hand for the presentation are (front row, from left) Carol Wade, Pam Arnell, Community RFD representative Roger Fuller, Carl Glossup, Linda Holt, (back row) RFD Representative Rich Woolard and Bob Walls. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
