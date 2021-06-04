American Legion Post 60 in Pulaski hosts “Veterans Wednesdays” each week from 7-11 a.m.
ALL veterans are welcome to visit the Legion for free coffee and a light breakfast.
There will be cards, dominoes and other activities.
Come meet an old friend or make a new one.
For more information call, 363-3323 or 309-9695.
