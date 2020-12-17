American Legion Post 60 Big Brothers food box program representatives make a $1,000 donation to Community Rural Food Delivery. On hand for the presentation are (from left) Carol Wade, Community RFD representative Roger Fuller, Linda Holt, Bob Walls and Carl Glossup. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 17
- Over 2,500 Popular Magazines Now Available for Download through TN R.E.A.D.S.
- American Legion Makes Donation to RFD
- Lady Raiders Led By Ms. Basketball Candidate
- Deep Raider Squad Eyes State Tournament
- Letter: Learning the Truth
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 16
- Ardmore Board to Honor Departing Aldermen
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Teri Mize
- Youth Movement Leads Bobcat Bunch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.