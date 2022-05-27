Following Giles County’s annual Memorial Day service, American Legion Post 60 in Pulaski will host a picnic.
“We will furnish beverages, hamburgers, hotdogs and baked beans,” Post Adjutant Diana Steelman said. “Members and guests are welcome to bring other sides and desserts.
“We will have horseshoes, corn hole and other games.”
—Staff Reports
