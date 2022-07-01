Remembering those in Giles County who have served in all branches of the military has always been the focus of American Legion Post 60. Since its inception, it has provided services of all kinds to them and the community, along with a safe place to call home for local veterans.
One of the post’s regular programs is its weekly veterans breakfast, held each Wednesday from 7-11 a.m. Veterans are invited to come and have a good meal and share the company of other veterans in welcoming surroundings.
The post’s next project is one that will need assistance from the community.
“The American Legion is looking for any memorabilia from your family and friends who may have been in the military or have items during war time,” explained Post commander Brian Turner. “Items include but are not limited to uniform pieces, weapons, ammunition, awards or ribbons, letters to or from officers, family or friends, pictures, ration books or uniforms of those working in factories and such.
“There is a generation of people coming up who have no use or want of these items or know what to do with them. Let us preserve a piece of your legacy or family heritage by putting them on display for others to view.”
Those making contributions will sign a letter of donation to ensure that future generations can see their contribution to conserving the past.
The post already has some items on display in cases donated to the post. They are also looking for additional display cases for donated items.
For more information contact Turner at 931-478-0222, Bob Walls at 931-212-8847 or Adjutant Diana Steelman at 309-9695 or [email protected].
