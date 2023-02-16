February is the month for celebrating love and what better way to spread that spirit than by donating and bidding to support the Giles County Little League at this year’s WKSR Radio Auction Sundays, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
While donations will be accepted from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Giles County Agri Park, you are encouraged to drop off donations to be cataloged ahead of the auction at People’s Choice Realty, 201 N. First St., Pulaski.
Anyone wanting to catch an early glimpse of the donated items can do so during drop-off times Feb. 18. Everyone else can watch live on Pulaski Citizen Live from approximately 12:15-10 p.m. each Sunday. To listen, tune your radio to 100.9 FM or visit wksr.com. The number to bid is 931-347-4313.
Longtime auction volunteer Peggy Malone said donations have been picking up, but she’s hoping others will donate more coins, handcrafted items, furniture and woodcrafts (like bowls) — items that usually sell particularly well.
Items that have already been donated include a 2011 Buick LaCrosse, a few quilts — including one donated by the Quirky Quilters, a lot of services and gift cards, multi-purpose hydraulic fuel, Pulaski Pure Milk jugs, old yearbooks and post cards from the community, a few coins and the perennial favorite, a Santa ornament carved by Ray Rost.
“It should affect a lot of people whose kids have played there over the years,” Malone said, adding that the Little League is hoping to upgrade several items at the 65-year-old park.
Now, about those baked goods. Giles County chefs and bakers are encouraged to bring their homemade packages of deliciousness down to the park each Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m.
Malone said cakes, pies, meals, breakfast baskets and jarred/canned goods always bring in the bids.
For anyone needing their items picked up or for more information, call People’s Choice Realty, 424-7253; Malone, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Emails can be sent to [email protected].
Remember, your donations will support a community organization. Clean out that clutter, head to your kitchens and be ready to dial those phones!
