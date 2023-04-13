When individuals open their hearts and minds to volunteering, what can be accomplished has no limit. Anything is possible. April is National Volunteer Month and, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, more than 64 million people have volunteered at least once in the last 12 months.
One of the greatest aspects about volunteerism is that there is literally something for everyone. Whether you volunteer through a civic organization or individually, the variety of opportunities is endless. That includes the opportunities available in Giles County.
One such organization is the Giles County Historical Society.
“The GCHS is a volunteer based 501(c)3 organization that has a need for volunteers to provide assistance to patrons who are doing research or need help with research on family genealogy and Giles County history,” President John Lancaster said.
Volunteers are also tasked with guiding visitors through the Giles County Historical Society Museum housed inside the Giles County Public Library.
“Volunteers do not initially need to be knowledgeable about Giles County history,” Lancaster added. “It will hopefully develop over time. The current volunteer requirements include being able to work a three- or four-hour shift in the Elizabeth Wade Craig Genealogy Room, preferably at least once a week. The room and museum are currently open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Or Sunday, 1-5 p.m., by chance, appointment or as a volunteer is available.”
Volunteers must be able to answer the phone and take down legible messages; handle small amounts of money for printing and book sales; walk up and down two flights of steps; operate a PC computer, printer and digital microfilm reader; and be able to return files and books to their proper places. Special projects can be provided to the interested volunteer.
Wolf Gap
Closely related to the GCHS is Wolf Gap Education Outreach. The organization interprets the life and time of the early settlers of Giles County and is an invaluable resource for students and the public.
Visit their website at WolfGapTN.com or email info@wolfgaptn.com to learn more about volunteering your talents with the organization.
Boys and Girls Club
The Pulaski Boys and Girls Club is gearing up for its summer programs and needs volunteers as well.
“Volunteerism at the club is tailored to meet the needs and goals of the volunteer, and we have a variety of different ways folks can be involved,” Director Devon Yurko said. “There is anything from participation in programs, to Club/facility cleanup, including but not limited to, projects, garden maintenance and more.
“Programatically, say someone was passionate about reading to youth or teaching youth about cooking, we can set it up in our schedule to have them come in and do special types of classes or participate with programs that we are already offering. The Club has programs in five different core program areas: Character & Leadership Development, Health and Life Skills, Academics, The Arts and Sports and Recreation.
Getting started as a volunteer is easy. Call the club at 424-5815 or email Yurko at dyurko@bgcsctn.org. All volunteers who work in the club must complete a background check as well as a volunteer orientation before working with the youth at the clubhouse.
