Greg and Amy Francis of Pulaski announce the birth of their daughter, Charlie Jean Francis, at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
The baby girl weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
She is welcomed home by brother Jett Kemp, 14.
Grandparents are the lates Charles and Jean Francis, and Donna Alexander and Wade Walker, both of Pulaski.
