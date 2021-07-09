Cody and Jennifer Spurlin of Pulaski announce the birth
of their daughter, JeanieLynn Melissa Spurlin, May 13, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She is welcomed home by proud brothers, Kardon, Aidon and Riley.
Grandparents are the late Melissa Holman, Mark and Teresa Crabtree of Minor Hill, Vicki Spurlin of Cornersville and Steve Spurlin of Fayetteville.
Great-grandparents are Mark and Jean Phelps of Pulaski, the late Carl Smith, Judy Garner of Pulaski, Herold Smith of Leoma, the late Lurlie Smith, Sarah Hudson of Lewisburg, the late Don Hudson and the lates Amon and Alice Spurlin.
