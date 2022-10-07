Mark and Bethany Mize of Lynnville announce the birth of their
son, Xavier David (Xavy) Mize, Sept. 7, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
The baby boy weighed 9 pounds and measured 20 and-one-half inches long.
Grandparents are David and Beth Mize and David and Melissa Russell, all of
Pulaski. Great-Grandparents are Mary Ann Gunter of Pulaski and the late Thomas Gunter, and the late Cody James and Francenia Patterson. Aunts and uncle are Beverly Russell, Brianna Russell and Aaron and Lori Baxter, all of Pulaski.
