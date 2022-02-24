The Giles County Public Library will celebrate Black History Month Sunday, Feb. 27, by welcoming Bright Star Touring Theatre to Pulaski for a performance of its “Black History Hall of Fame Show.”
The performance will be held at First National Bank’s Giles Heritage Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.
“This performance will be great for kindergarten and up to learn about some of the most significant Black Americans in the last hundred years,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt explained. “But we hope all ages will come and enjoy the performance as well.”
The Hall of Fame individuals featured in the performance will include Harriet Tubman, the Buffalo Soldiers, Martin Luther King Jr., Aretha Franklin, Maya Angelou, Mae Jemison and many others.
“Bright Star is a national touring theatre group based in Asheville, N.C., and they specialize in literacy, curriculum and character education based performances that are entertaining and educational for children and adults,” Nesbitt said. “They do shows on a lot of different topics for character education. We chose the Black History Hall of Fame Show for our Black History program this year.”
For more information on the performance or any of the programs at the Giles County Public Library, visit gilescountylibrary.org, find them on Facebook page or call 363-2720.
