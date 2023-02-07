February was formally recognized as Black History Month by the U.S. Government in 1976 when President Gerald Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
In observance of Black History Month, The Rose of Sharon Funeral Service, 126 Chestnut St., Pulaski, will host a free program Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. The event is the brainchild of the Rev. William Howard Smith, founder of Powell Chapel Memorial Center.
The program will focus on educating the community on the life of historic black leaders in history. The guest speaker will be Jay Burns of Lewter’s Chapel Church in Ardmore. Special music will be provided by Elizabeth Gray Rayvon and the choir of Pleasant Hill Church.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., Campbell Chapel AME Church, 311 Mill St., Pulaski, will present: “Black History: Then, Now and Still to Come.” The program is free to the public and will feature a variety of subject matter. There will be presentations on people and events before and after the Mayflower and major historical events in American history by African Americans.
The program will feature traditional hymns and songs with their history, familiar poetry and choral readings along with performances by inspiring, gifted, talented praise dancers.
The Giles County Historical Society has a special “Black History in Giles County” display at its free museum located inside the Giles County Public Library. It includes articles and biographical profiles, photographs, awards to and possessions of noted members of the Giles County African American community.
