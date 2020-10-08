Trip Blankenship celebrates his 5th birthday at Allgood in Pulaski Oct. 3 with some special guests. The son of Theresa Blankenship and Wayne Blankenship wants to be a police officer when he grows up and celebrated accordingly, wearing his own uniform and enjoying a police-themed cake and party. Pulaski Police officers (from left) Andy Griggs, Justin Young and Taylor Keith took time out of their busy day to wish the cop-loving youngster a happy birthday and make his celebration extra special. Submitted
