Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will be celebrating its 111th Anniversary Feb. 8 and also the first ever inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts Feb. 21.
Beginning in 2019, BSA allowed girls to join for the first time in its history. Now, those scouts who have fulfilled the requirements to obtain this honor will be recognized.
What are the core purposes of BSA?
“The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations, providing programs for young people that build character,” the BSA website states.
Resilience
Since COVID-19 protocols and guidelines have affected events and gatherings, the BSA made some adjustments for their scouts in 2020, enabling them to progress in the program.
The local scouts of the David Crockett District went through a council merger with the Duck River District last year as well. Since then, Jacob Mosley has become the new district executive.
“We had to get creative in ways that they were able to meet,” Mosley said of BSA Council.
Due to restrictions during the pandemic, Mosley added it was imperative they still provided a quality program while encouraging other ways of meeting, such as through Zoom, Facebook Live, etc.
“Our council created different YouTube videos and curricula to allow our scouts to earn their rank advancements, even though they weren’t able to meet,” Mosley added. “We hosted backyard camp outs virtually where kids could set up tents in their backyards and participate in a camp-out-like event.”
Activities
A Virtual Camp out which ended with a Backyard Bash was hosted by the Middle Tennessee Council May 15, 2020.
“This event was a huge success,” Mosley said. “We showed a lot of Scouting Spirit and engaged our scouters at home with fun STEM projects: cooking in Dutch ovens, tying some knots, setting up tents and learning about GERMS.”
The council produced 32 posts for scouts to have at-home programs they could participate in. Those posts reached more than 10,000 people and gained more than 40,000 clicks, which averaged 1,350 views per post and 144 reactions per post, Mosley added.
Last July, the Middle Tennessee Council offered Day Camp at Your Doorstep to replace the in-person Day Camps they normally have during the summer.
“This unique virtual and hands-on Day Camp provided the opportunity to earn one required and three elective adventures per rank for the Scouts that participated,” he said. “We had 467 Scouts register including over 40 from out of council!”
Those participating received a kit in the mail including a special patch, supplies they needed for each adventure and special access to several videos instructing them on how to complete them, along with scouting songs and virtual campfire program.
Merit Badge Days at Boxwell Reservation was a chance for scouts to meet in person and earn their merit badges. If they were present for each event, scouts could earn as many as eight merit badges.
Greater than 1,450 scouts attended for the opportunity to earn among 25 different merit badges, seven were Eagle rank and three rank advancement opportunities.
By making those changes, these events still allowed everyone to gather in some way and participate together. Being able to overcome such obstacles and carry on is a way for the BSA to follow its own code.
According to its site, the Foundations of Scouting include:
Scout Oath: On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.
Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Scout Mission: The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
Perseverance and dedication kept the BSA and its scouts going and achieving their ranks even through a pandemic. Here’s a salute for the past year and 2021!
