One of the largest youth organizations in the United States, Boy Scouts of America has approximately 1.2 million participants. Since its founding in 1910, about 110 million Americans have been a part of its programs.
The mission of the Scouts is to “prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”
The scouting oath states, “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”
The Scout Law is composed of 12 points and each is a goal that scouts try to live up to on a daily basis.
The Scout Law states that a Scout is:
Trustworthy — tells the truth and keeps promises — people can depend on you.
Loyal — show that you care about your family, friends, Scout leaders, school and country.
Helpful — volunteer to help others without expecting a reward.
Friendly — be a friend to everyone, even people who are different from you.
Courteous — be polite to everyone and always use good manners.
Kind — treat others as you want to be treated — never harm or kill any living thing without good reason.
Obedient — follow the rules of your family, school and pack — obey the laws of your community and country.
Cheerful — look for the bright side of life — cheerfully do tasks that come your way — try to help others be happy.
Thrifty — work to pay your own way — try not to be wasteful — use time, food, supplies and natural resources wisely.
Brave — face difficult situations even when you feel afraid — do what you think is right despite what others might be doing or saying.
Clean — keep your body and mind fit — help keep your home and community clean.
Reverent — be reverent toward God — be faithful in your religious duties — respect the beliefs of others.
Falling under the Boy Scouts of America auspices is the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts. This local council serves 37 Middle Tennessee Counties and Fort Campbell, Ky. The council is divided into 13 districts, one of which is the Frontier District that serves scouting in Giles County.
“Giles County currently has two scout troops,” explained Pulaski Troop 462 Scoutmaster Melissa Moore. “One in Lynnville and one in Pulaski. In our Pulaski troop, we have 10 boys, starting at age 11 and ranging to age 14.
There are Cub Scout Packs that serve the county as well for those ages 5-10. Youth from kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to participate. BSA ranges from age 10-18.
“Our boys have participated in quite a few events this year,” Moore said. “We try to plan at least one outing of some form every month whether it be hiking, camping or kayaking and we have had several camp outs at Davy Crockett State park.
“We went to summer camp and winter camp at Boxwell and the boys kayaked/canoed 17 miles on the Buffalo River and camped at the Grimes Canoe Base.
“The scouts participated in the Flag Day ceremony with the Elks lodge and retired quite a few flags. Our scouts attended the Middle Tennessee Council 100-year-anniversary jamboree at Boxwell in September 2021 as well.”
Along with establishing lifelong friendships, Assistant Scoutmaster Eric McMillan explained the basics of what scouting imparts.
“We teach the basics on survival, camping and first aid,” he said. “We teach the boys to live by the Scout Law.”
“Our boys are pretty passionate about community service and we try to do a few service projects a year,” Moore added. “The boys have helped the rural food delivery box and distribute food a few times this year.”
Like everything else, COVID presented its own set of challenges to scouting.
“COVID made it difficult to be a scout for a while,” Moore recalled. “Even after things opened back up, we have still tried to socially distance when needed or cancel meetings when it has been known someone was sick or possibly sick.”
One of the more significant events in the scouting year is the Court of Honor.
“We have a court of honor ceremony twice a year, and it is a celebration of all of the scouts and their accomplishments in that six-month time frame. The boys receive merit badge patches for completed merit badges and rank advancements. We currently have one scout rank, two tenderfoot ranks, five second class ranks and two life scouts.”
Through the basic tenants of Scouting, the organization continues to be resilient and to thrive, making it a tremendous resource to Giles County youth.
