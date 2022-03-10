Family, friends and those from the community gathered on Waters Smith Road in Campbellsville Feb. 24 for a bridge dedication to honor Mark Hannah Dunavant.
“This is one of the best parts of this job is getting to honor the citizens who make this county the greatest in the state of Tennessee,” County Executive Melissa Greene said before reading the proclamation.
Dunavant was a Giles County Commissioner for 26 years, served in the military and was a lifelong member and leader at Campbellsville United Methodist Church.
Those who came to the dedication reminisced and shared stories with the crowd.
Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt recalled asking Dunavant if he could put trees and debris on Dunavant’s property as the highway department cleaned up after tornadoes had hit Wray Branch on Liberty Hill.
Dunavant responded that he could put it right across the road from his house, Hyatt said.
“A lot of people, there is no way in the world they would let you dump all that stuff on their property,” Hyatt said of the 200-300 loads that were put on Dunavant’s land in just a few days’ time. “That’s the kind of person I remember him as, and I could go to him and talk to him about things, and he could give you the answer you wanted or give you the answer you didn’t want sometimes, too.
“That was the way he was made, and you had to respect him for that; and I did.”
Son Richard Dunavant shared some history of the land around the bridge that had been in the family since 1806 and said his father was buying land into his 90s.
“Probably the last thing he needed to do but he did it,” Dunavant said.
“I know we all think our daddy is the smartest person in the world, but I honestly really know my daddy was the smartest man in the world,” daughter Sally Brindley said, adding that she always respected both her father and mother.
“Daddy cared about Campbellsville,” Brindley said. “This was his place.
“Honestly, his children, his grandchildren, his family were the number one thing in his life, and he proved it over and over.”
Daughter Rosemary Martin said she wanted to thank everyone for making the bridge dedication possible.
“Until he died, he would say, ‘I haven’t lived “all” my life in Campbellsville,’” Martin said. “But he did live all his life in Campbellsville, and he was so proud.
“He loved being a commissioner and making decisions for the betterment of his beloved Giles County.”
She also recalled, after thinking her father only asked people where they were from because he was being “nosey,” coming to realize it was because he wanted to tell them where he was from — Campbellsville.
“He wanted everybody to know where he was from and how special a place this was,” Martin said. “And it truly is.”
She relayed the same sentiment as Hyatt when she said that you did not ask her father a question unless you wanted the truth.
“You got to know him to love him,” Hyatt said.
Others who came shared words and memories which included those of people traveling from all over who knew Dunavant, some from as far away as California and Iowa, some after only meeting and conversing with him one time.
Dunavant made his mark before passing away at 94 years old in his home, on his land, in his town.
“I love and respected daddy as my dad, my friend and for the man that he was,” Martin concluded.
