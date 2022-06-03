Do you have concerns about falling?
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. Provided by UT Extension and the Giles County Health Department, “A Matter of Balance” is a FREE program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels through eight sessions — held each Tuesday and Thursday for four weeks beginning June 7.
Classes begin at noon and will last about 90 minutes at the Pulaski Senior Citizens Center.
For more information or to register, email Myra Walker, [email protected], or call Sonja Redd, 363-6610.
