As kids return to school in Giles County, traffic patterns are changing as drivers take to their buses to transport precious cargo. School zones bring congested traffic, school buses are picking up and dropping off children, parents are in a hurry to drop their kids off before work and those close enough may be riding a bike or even walking to school. It’s important in any of these situations for drivers to slow down and pay closer attention before and after school.
“School begins early for those students who ride a bus,” Giles County Pupil Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby explained. “The loading and unloading of a school bus is the most dangerous part of a route. Please have your child/children at their bus stop 10 minutes prior to pick up time.
“I can’t stress this enough, how important it is and how it keeps students safe and our routes running smoothly. Rules to remember: Students wait on buses, buses do not wait on students. This is the very first step to school safety for a student who rides the bus.”
If you are dropping a child off at school, be mindful that your school will have drop-off procedures. Make sure you check into them for the safety of your child.
According to the National Safe Routes to School Program, more children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location. These rules apply to all school zones:
• Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and other cars.
• Don’t load or unload children across the street from school. If there is no other option, park and walk with your child.
• Carpooling is a good idea and reduces the number of vehicles at the school.
Remember you will be sharing the road with young pedestrians, this includes children who are getting on and off school buses. According to the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are ages 4 to 7 and were walking. They are hit by drivers illegally passing a stopped bus or by the bus itself.
Being cautious goes a long way to keep children safe:
• Be sure not to block the crosswalk when you are stopped at a traffic light or waiting to turn, making pedestrians go around your car. This will put them in the path of moving traffic.
• When lights are blinking in a school zone, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
• Stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.
• Be sure to take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near parks and playgrounds and in residential areas.
• Don’t honk or rev your motor to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way.
• Don’t pass a vehicle stopped to pick up a pedestrian.
• Use extreme caution to keep from striking pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way.
You will definitely be sharing the road with school buses. If you are driving behind a bus, be sure to leave a greater distance than driving behind a car. This will allow for more time to stop once the lights start flashing.
“One of the most dangerous situations I see as driver,” Giles County school bus driver Kim Taylor said, “is that people don’t pay attention to the stop signs on the school bus. More often than not, they just go right through when we stop to pick up a child or drop one off.”
In all 50 states, it is illegal to pass a bus that is stopped to load or unload school children.
• If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
• Be alert; children are often unpredictable and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
Remember too that you may be sharing the road with bicycles. On the road, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. Unfortunately, children on bicycles can create special problems for drivers because they are often not trained in the rules of the road and many times are not able to properly determine traffic conditions.
Remember:
• The most common cause of collision is a driver who turns left in front of a bicycle.
• When you pass a bicycle, proceed in the same direction slowly, leaving 3 feet between your car and the cyclist.
• When you are turning left and a bicyclist is approaching in the opposite direction, wait for the rider to pass.
• If you are turning right and a bicyclist is approaching from behind on the right, let the rider go through the intersection first and always use your turn signal.
• Be sure to watch out for riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling; children have a tendency to do this.
• Watch for bicycles coming from driveways or behind parked cars.
Finally, most of us would never think of leaving home without our cell phones, students included. A good rule to follow as school starts is: Head Up, Phone Down!
Teaching your children these simple rules could save their lives this school year;
• Never walk while texting or talking on the phone.
• Never cross the street while using an electronic device.
• Do not walk with headphones on.
• Be aware of your surroundings.
• Always walk on the sidewalk. If you have to walk on the street, walk facing oncoming traffic.
• Look left and right before crossing the street and always cross in the crosswalk.
Be alert, pay close attention and always, always stop for buses that are loading and unloading students. One of them may be yours.
