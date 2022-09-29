After a break brought about by the pandemic, the Campbellsville Heritage Festival is back and will take place Saturday, Oct. 1.
The community of Campbellsville, nestled in the rolling hills of northern Giles County, is rich with history. The descendants of the early pioneers who traveled the Bumpus Trail, one of the first roads bringing Middle Tennessee settlers south to a new life, runs through the valley whose inhabitants at the time were Native Americans rich with their own traditions and history. These intrepid pioneers, largely of Scottish descent, saw the advantages of establishing a settlement there early in the 19th century.
With names like Ross, Dunnavant, Hannah, Campbell, Yokley and McCutcheon, all still found in the area, the Scottish influence is glaringly apparent. That hearty stock, proud of their community and prouder still of their ancestry, have chosen the first weekend of October to celebrate. The event is sponsored by the Campbellsville Area Association which aims to keep the rich and varied history of the area alive.
All of this history will be celebrated Saturday with the traditional music of the Scottish culture, a piper. Other musical performances will be provided during the day, from local performers whose music can be traced to and is deeply rooted in those early traditions. Other games and activities are slated for the day that will include the hammer toss or the skillet toss for the ladies.
“There will be checkers set up on hay bales, sweet cake walks and this year we are having a corn hole tournament,” CAA member Rosemary Martin shared. “Registration for the tournament will start at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at 12:30 p.m.”
There will be re-enactors complete with demonstrations of the community’s history from its Native American and Civil War roots that will include an encampment as well as a Civil War era cannon demonstration. New and returning vendors of crafts will be on hand as well as refreshments for all.
The event takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10601 Campbellsville Road. Just follow Tennessee State Highway 166 North from Pulaski. For more information about Campbellsville and the CAA, visit CampbellsvilleTN.com or call 363-4856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.