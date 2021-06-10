The Campbellsville Area Association will hold an Ice Cream Churn Off Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
Make your favorite homemade ice cream and enter the competition or just come out and enjoy sampling old-fashioned ice cream.
An outdoor, family-friendly movie will be held at the Campbellsville UMC pavilion, weather permitting.
