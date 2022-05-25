Giles County is fortunate to have an abundance of history, but some of our most historic sites — our cemeteries — often go without the attention they need. Local non-profit Wolf Gap is leading a Cemetery Outreach Project to equip five Giles County cemetery groups with the knowledge and supplies to ensure that these historic resting places are preserved for generations to come.
Participating groups will work alongside Wolf Gap volunteers in a half-day hands-on cemetery preservation workshop at their cemetery, reviewing cemetery research methods and using the highest quality supplies to safely clean historic headstones. At the conclusion of the workshop, each group will receive its own “cemetery cleanup kit” including supplies and a step-by-step booklet for their continued use to maintain their cemetery.
Eligible cemeteries meet the following criteria:
• Earliest recorded burial must be at least 100 years ago
• Located within Giles County
• Demonstrate a need for preservation/clean-up attention
• Represented by a group such as a church congregation, cemetery association, family association, historic group or other organized group maintaining the cemetery
This project is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.
Interested groups can submit an application, available online at wolfgaptn.com/cemetery-outreach, or contact Kelly Hamlin at [email protected] or 931-292-3733 to obtain a hard copy application.
Applications are due by June 15 and groups will be notified by June 30 if they are chosen for participation in the project.
—Wolf Gap
