Undiscovered history is all around us. And those of us who know where to look, know that cemeteries are our history. They are, in effect, outdoor museums. The Giles County Historical Society knows this well and will present a Cemetery Walk, through Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m.
Maplewood is rich in Pulaski’s history, the state’s history and even those who participated on the larger stage of world history. These individuals are the people who worked, lived and died in our community, contributing to what it was and is today. Their stories are worth knowing and sharing. They range from the famous to the infamous.
Their graves are marked by intricately carved, heavenly figures pointing the way home to elaborate tombs formed in the style of Greek revival temples, obelisks marking fenced family plots paying tribute to entire families and simple stone marked with emblems of battles hard fought.
Members of the community will give guests the details of some our community’s most recognizable citizens. Featured, among others, will be Gov. John C. Brown, Confederate General John Adams, J.T. Oakes and his wife, Alex Peden and his wife, along with the young children of Angenol Cox, who built Pulaski’s Antoinette Hall.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-4 p.m.
The event is free of charge, but donations are suggested. Parking is available at the Parks and Recreation Center.
“The re-telling and sharing of history is important to us all, so please consider participating or going to this event,” GCHS President John Lancaster said.
