Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care based in Nashville, is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) to provide COVID-19 relief in 21 counties across the state.
Known as the Tennessee Recovery Project and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the effort allows Centerstone to offer free resource connection and short-term supportive counseling to those whose mental health has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has registered 141,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,500 deaths. Many counties saw an increase in cases for the week ending Aug. 21, 2020.
“Our team is here to provide practical and emotional support that will help lessen the long-term negative effects of COVID-19, with an emphasis on emotional well-being,” said Sherry Randles, Centerstone director of Crisis Services. “We are promoting resiliency and recovery for Tennesseans, educating individuals and leaders on ways to cope and connect with local services as we get through this pandemic together.”
Centerstone will serve residents and organizations with counseling and resource connection in these counties: Bedford, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Perry, Robertson, Stewart and Wayne.
“There are a lot of people out there dealing with stress, anxiety, fear and depression, who are hurting right now,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We want people to know that it’s OK to not feel OK right now and that help is available. And thanks to this grant, the department and our community providers including Centerstone will be able to help more people.”
For more information about Centerstone’s work providing COVID-19 relief via the Tennessee Recovery Project, call 1-888-460-4351, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
