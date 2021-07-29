Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, has seen a remarkable increase in Zero Suicide support group attendance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Centerstone’s Zero Suicide Groups help participants learn to change thoughts, feelings, behaviors and events that cause severe emotional distress. Using evidence-based techniques in addition to resources from national suicide prevention expert Ursula Whiteside, the Zero Suicide approach has proven effective in curbing suicidal thoughts and improving management of related struggles. Classes are held weekly for eight-week periods throughout the year.
“The virtual environment has increased access remarkably,” Clinic Manager Susan Seabourn said. “Before COVID, our services were limited to individuals in Davidson County. Since going virtual, we have been able to reach people all around Middle Tennessee, and more people are open to receiving care from us. Even as we transition back to more face-to-face work, we will keep a virtual option for these groups.”
From Dec. 2018 to Nov. 2019, the program’s first year, there were 25 participants in total. From December 2019 to November 2020, there were 63 participants, and only seven months into the current year, the program has seen more than 100 participants, with more than 75 percent being first-time participants. Centerstone now offers six virtual Zero Suicide Groups: two adult groups, one teen group, one LGBTQ+ group called “Zero Suicide Pride” and two groups for graduates of other groups called “Lifetime Groups.”
While each group has a different target audience, the purpose remains the same. The curriculum provides life skills for adults to utilize at work and in parenting, which teens can also use in school and social settings. Zero Suicide Pride takes into account the unique experiences of members of the LGBTQIA+ community and empowers participants to establish ground rules for the group. Each group provides different experiences, but the same skills for building resilience against suicidal ideation and action.
These groups are especially crucial right now as there are higher rates of suicide in the summer. Studies indicate that there is a moderate increase in suicide rates from March to July, though there is no consistent cause as to why. The Zero Suicide Groups help participants build resilience to keep away thoughts of suicidal ideation and present strategies for responding, curbing those thoughts when they come. More than anything, the groups support people and help them build up a stronger desire to live.
One Lifetime Group participant said, “This group has really helped me so much to feel seen, understood and actually make the progress that I have made within this past year to even get to this point where I’m actually fighting to live. That is something I can never be more grateful for than I am right now.”
Centerstone’s Zero Suicide Groups are funded by a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, renewed each December. For more information about the Zero Suicide Initiative at Centerstone, visit centerstone.org/about/zero-suicide/.
If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal ideation, Centerstone is here to help. Call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit centerstone.org/connect-with-us/ to get connected with care.
—Centerstone
