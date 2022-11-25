A deep chill is in the air and preparations are underway for the annual Giles County Christmas Tree and Courthouse Lighting that will have everyone mingling and jingling around Pulaski’s Square Dec. 1.
Giles Chamber Director of Communications and Special Programs Makenna Edde said the event will begin at 4 p.m. with the tree lighting at 8 p.m., and “nothing but fun in between.”
Edde said to expect “most of the same activities as in the past with more, more, more!”
Those activities include pony/horse rides, Anointed Athletics’ ninja warrior course, free food tents, food trucks, open houses, cash prizes, Santa and his sleigh, Library Story Time with Santa, dancing in the windows at Pulaski Performing Arts Center, caroling and vocal performances.
Edde said that even more activities are expected to be added to the list.
“The event has proven to be a community favorite and for good reason,” she said, adding that it could not be done without the “amazing team” that puts in the work.
