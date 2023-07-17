A new outreach, the “Wrap Closet of Giles County,” is set to open next week.
“Our mission is to wrap around foster families with the love of Christ,” explained Andrew Maddox, pastor of Children’s Ministries at Pulaski’s First Baptist Church. “We desire to meet the practical needs of children who come into care in the foster care system by serving foster families, social workers and any who fall under the DCS umbrella with a child in their care.”
The program is looking to serve every foster family in Giles County, and beyond.
“Currently, there are close to 30 foster families in Giles County, to our understanding,” Maddox said. “However, we will also be open to those in the surrounding counties as well. Our goal is to help as many foster children as possible.”
To ensure privacy to families, the Wrap Closet will be open by appointment to any who find themselves with a child in their care.
“The only stipulation to use the closet is that you be in the foster care system in some way and have a child in your care,” Maddox said. “This could be foster parents, kinship care, emergency placements and social workers.”
The Grand Opening for the Wrap Closet of Giles County is set for Saturday, July 22, from noon-3 p.m.
“At the grand opening, we will serve a free meal and have inflatables for the children to play on, outdoor games, music and tours of the closet,” Maddox said. “We are excited to celebrate the opening and to have the opportunity to get to know the foster community even better on this day.”
All kinds of items — such as clothes, bedding, toiletries, school supplies, beds and more — are needed for the closet, as well as financial donations. And it is important that any of the items donated are new and not used.
“We are striving to have brand new clothes as much as possible,” Maddox explained. “This is an undertaking, but we believe that when a child, who did not choose to be in the situation they are in, receives a brand new pair of clothes, or shoes, or whatever it may be, we will be able to bring hope and joy into their life in a small way.”
There are two ways to donate — financially and through practical needs.
“If you visit cboutreach.org, you will find an option to donate financially through a giving app. You can also visit “Wrap Closet of Giles County” on Facebook to keep up with any information concerning the closet and find the list of donation needs we currently have,” Maddox said.
Two days will be set aside each week to receive donations at CB Outreach, 511 S. First St., Pulaski: Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.
“So many wonderful people from our incredible community have already begun to donate,” Maddox added. “People have donated shelving for the closet, finances to help get us started and clothing. Several have shown interest in serving on a weekly or monthly team to help us run the closet. We need people to help serve in the closet and, if they are interested, they can reach out through our Facebook page or contact us directly to find out more information about serving on a team.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Maddox at 336-577-3872 or
andrew@fbcpulaski.com. You can also reach out to Amanda
McMilin at 931-292-0764 or amcmilin@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.