Veterans Day, celebrated each year on Nov. 11, is a day to honor all those who served in our armed forces. Communities around the nation hold annual celebrations, as does Giles County. This year’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Courthouse Gazebo on the northeast corner of the Pulaski Square at 11 a.m.
“Our guest speaker for this year’s event will be Congressman Mark Green,” Giles County Veterans Service Officer Barry Alsup said.
United States Congressman for Tennessee’s 7th District, Green came to the Volunteer State during his last assignment in the Army as the flight surgeon for the premier special operations aviation regiment. As a member of the Night Stalker team, Green was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in the War on Terror.
Undoubtedly, his most memorable mission was his participation in the capture of Saddam Hussein. During the mission, he interrogated Hussein for six hours. The details of this encounter are detailed in a book by Green, “A Night With Saddam.”
Congressman Green was awarded the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with V Device for Valor, among many others.
“We will also introduce UT Southern Liaison Cochran Pruitt, who will assist veterans in applying for their GI Bill benefits at our new college,” Alsup said.
“We hope to stream the event live on the Pulaski Citizen’s Facebook page, as well as have it available to view on PulaskiCitizen.com, so that as many people as possible will be able to watch the ceremony.”
“COVID has had a tremendous effect on our veterans over the last year,” Alsup added. “Our county veterans organizations have had to cancel some of our annual fund-raising events this year. We were, however, able to have our Veterans Alliance sausage and pancake breakfast this October and there was a good turnout. Fifty veterans were able to eat free, compliments of Alsup and Associates Insurance.”
“Sadly, funerals have been a challenge this year for the Honor Guard because of COVID,” Alsup continued. “Their traditional hamburger steak fund-raiser was one of the events that was canceled.”
An added feature of the Veterans Day event will be a drawing for a patriotic quilt.
“We will have the drawing for the veterans quilt, donated to us by the Quirky Quilter’s, at the event,” Alsup said.
