Connection Church at Richland Pastor Brian McDowell (left) presents a donation to Pat Dunnavant for Community Rural Food Delivery.
The donation will feed more than 450 families in Giles County. Connection Church meets at 10 a.m. every Sunday at Richland High School. Photo Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.