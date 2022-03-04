The 2022 spring edition of the long-running Songwriter’s Dream concert series returns at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the University of Tennessee Southern’s Gault Fine Arts Center Theater.
For those new to the long-running performance series, Songwriter’s Dream shows provide audiences with a unique, up-close and intimate look at the talent of the writers/performers as well as the stories, life experiences and raw emotion they bring to their artistry and the evening’s performance.
The March show is an all-star line-up of talented performers including the great Country music legend and multi-time Grammy award winning artist, Linda Davis, who is excited to share the stage with fellow artists, Tony Arata and Will Champlin.
“There is just a camaraderie among the artists at these shows,” Davis said.
“An audience gets the opportunity to experience it come forth on stage uniquely in that way in that moment in time. There is no way you can plan or buy that exact scenario ever again in that exact way. There is a mutual admirations club that we are all members of in regards to one another’s artistry, because somebody will have a strength in one area where someone else has a strength in a different area. We are all just family in this singer and songwriter community. When we can show up at the same time to share the stage, it is always a highlight. It is also really a self-indulgent gift for artists like me when Jack Landham works to put the artists on these shows together and a community like Pulaski welcomes us in; we are given a reunion of sorts where we get to hang-out with friends who we do not always get to work with one another. These are the types of shows my husband, Lang Scott, who will be playing guitar with me, and I really look forward to.”
Davis originally hails from Panola, Texas, the same area from which came legendary Country music icons Tex Ritter and Jim Reeves, as well as the Texas Country Music Hall-of-Fame of which she became a member in 2009.
“Starting as a young kid, besides singing in church, I loved singing Country music,” Davis said.
“My family loved Country music and the Grand Ole Opry. I saw Loretta Lynn up on that stage when I watched it on television. When I was a teenager, we came to Nashville as a family for vacation for a few years, and we went to the Grand Ole Opry. Oh, my goodness, that lit my fire even more.”
Although she makes note that she is not yet a member of the sacred Grand Ole Opry, as much as she would like to be some day, Davis takes time to pass on sage advice to aspiring artists to go after those desires of their musical heart as she successfully did in making it to perform at her heart’s most desired destination.
“Fast forward several years from me visiting there, and I have been fortunate to be invited to sing on that stage and be invited back to perform several times,” Davis said.
“To realize that dream, I am so thankful that God allowed that and set that in motion for me. I try to encourage and remind up and coming artists to set their sights on goals and dreams, like I did, which was the Grand Ole Opry, work hard and stick to it. If you want it bad enough and work hard, those dreams can come true. I am a testimony to that. The things God has allowed to happen for me, and the opportunities I have been given that I did not even know to dream for, it is impossible to express how thankful I am.”
One such notable opportunity that brought Davis much fame and success was her incredible vocal duet with Country music icon Reba McEntire on the 1993 Grammy award winning, number one hit single, “Does He Love You.”
“Again, this is another example of the Lord just showing out,” Davis said.
“I can promise you, Reba McEntire never set up in her home in Oklahoma and dreamed about one day finding this Texas girl and thinking that one day we would sing a song that would take us around the world and make us win Grammys. She never dreamed that and I certainly never did, but as our paths found each other, that is exactly what happened. And, you know, the friendship that came out of years of being and working together is the most important thing of it all. All the rest is just icing on the cake.”
While Davis has had her fair share of great success throughout her career thus far, it is equally as amazing the level of talent and musical success represented by her family — husband Lang, daughters, Hillary, of Lady A, and Rylee. Together they created the 2016 album Love Remains, produced by Country and Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, which brought home the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Album.
“As hard as it is to top the feeling I have about being that little girl from East Texas dreaming about the Opry and getting to realize that dream when I got older, stepped on that stage in the circle and sang, it is even more priceless a feeling to see my daughters sing on that stage, for them to want to sing with me and their daddy and then for us to collaborate together, with our dear friend Ricky Skaggs, and make a record together,” Davis said.
“There are so many layers to the blessings God provided me in all this. And then for that album and the single ‘Thy Will Be Done’ to win awards — we never set out to do that. We were just trying to do a nice thing for the people who had been so good to our family during such a difficult time. Nothing can compare to how a parent feels when their children are in the will of the Lord, enjoying their dreams and being happy and healthy. Certainly, music is a part of that in all we do as a family. It is just sweet and I do not take a second of it for granted. I did not even know to dream this as a kid.”
As music has served as a dream-come-true for Davis, from experience, she believes it — especially in intimate moments like the Songwriter’s Dream performances — can be a healing agent amidst the heartache and turmoil throughout the world.
“Well, you know where music comes from — the Good Lord,” Davis said.
“Music is a way for us to celebrate and thank the Lord. It is a way for us to express ourselves. Even if someone does not sing, write or play an instrument, they can still enjoy the talents, lyrics and melodies of others as a way to get emotions out. I am so thankful that God gave me the gift to be able to write songs and sing other writers’ songs and interpret it. Maybe that helps someone. Maybe the lyrics we sing, and how we deliver the song, will penetrate the heart and soul of the listeners. Maybe they can grasp it and it speaks for them when they could not find the right words. Maybe it will help them find hope when they are not sure where to find it. Maybe it brings them closer to God or their family. Maybe it reminds them of somebody they need to forgive. Maybe it will just make them feel good and forge the heaviness of life right now. If that is what they need to laugh and get a cheerful heart from the lyrics, or if it is what they need to cry, I hope we give them that at the show. Our goal is to show up with our songs and allow our audience to get away from their hard stuff or get on in it up to their knees.”
If you are interested in hearing Davis and her contemporaries’ unique and intimate musical performance at the Songwriter’s Dream concert at UT Southern, visit swdseries.com.
