Andrea K. Rooker, daughter of Mrs. Michael Leighton of Goodspring and the late James Rooker, and Austin T. Marler, son of Dr. Philip and Mrs. Wendi Marler of Carthage, Miss., announce their engagement.
The bride graduated from Giles County High School in 2015 and from Tennessee College of Applied Technology in 2017, where she studied to become a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Currently, she is employed at PharMerica in Franklin as a Certified Pharmacy Technician.
She is the granddaughter of Robert (Bubba) and Kathy Darnell of Goodspring, Colin and Sharon Leighton of Pulaski and the late Keith and Sara Rooker of Dundee, Ill.
The groom graduated from Leake Academy in 2013 and attended Mississippi College thereafter. He is currently employed as a personal banker at Renasant Bank in Hermitage.
He is the grandson of John and Sylvia Pope of China Springs, Texas, and Martha and the late Parkes Marler of Harperville, Miss.
The couple will wed Nov. 11 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.