On March 7th, 2023, The University of Tennessee Southern welcomes in concert Britain’s critically acclaimed five-piece a cappella vocal group Apollo5.
Comprising of a soprano, mezzo-soprano, two tenors and a bass, the ensemble – which takes its name from the ancient Greek god of music – has become known for its rich, dynamic sound, demonstrating how powerful five voices alone can be. With a versatile approach to music programming, and a repertoire spanning renaissance, classical and contemporary choral works to folk, jazz and pop, the group’s five voices bring the music of five centuries to life.
Apollo5 has enjoyed a career spanning 12 years, delivering an ambitious education programme and accumulating a busy touring schedule that has taken the group to many European countries, the USA and Asia. In addition to performing at prestigious UK venues such as the Barbican Centre, the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, St John’s Smith Square and St Martin-in-the-Fields, the group has toured extensively across Belgium, Germany, and France. 2022/23 concert highlights include a major tour to the USA, appearances at French festivals such as La Folle Journée and Festival de la Vézère, and a debut at London’s Cadogan Hall. For more information on Apollo5 visit https://apollo5.co.uk/performance.
Apollo5 will be appearing at the Gault Fine Arts Center on the UT Southern campus at 7:00PM. Tickets are available at utsouthern.edu/finearts, $15.00 for general admission and $5.00 for UT Southern students.
Don’t miss your opportunity to witness this exciting vocal group proclaimed by Gramophone Magazine to be “Hugely Impressive.”
The University of Tennessee Southern is a liberal arts institution of higher education, originally formed under the name Martin Methodist College, founded in 1870 and related to the Tennessee Conference of The United Methodist Church. Offering associate, baccalaureate and graduate degrees, UTS is located on an historic campus in Pulaski, among the beautiful rolling hills of southern Middle Tennessee. The University of Tennessee Southern is convenient to both Nashville (70 miles north) and Huntsville, Alabama (40 miles south).
